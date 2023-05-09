The premiere for The Little Mermaid just took place and the first reactions from it have started pouring in. The movie is receiving largely positive word-of-mouth as many are calling it the "best Disney live-action remake" till now. Halle Bailey's performance as Ariel is also something that is receiving unanimous praise. Here are some of the reactions below. The Little Mermaid Premiere: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina and Others Arrive in Style on the Blue Carpet; Original Voice of Ariel Jodi Benson Makes Appearance! (View Pics and Videos).

Fantastic!

Worth Watching!

Props to the Sound Team!

Halle Bailey IS Ariel!

Halle Bailey IS Ariel!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)