The premiere for The Little Mermaid just took place and the first reactions from it have started pouring in. The movie is receiving largely positive word-of-mouth as many are calling it the "best Disney live-action remake" till now. Halle Bailey's performance as Ariel is also something that is receiving unanimous praise. Here are some of the reactions below. The Little Mermaid Premiere: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina and Others Arrive in Style on the Blue Carpet; Original Voice of Ariel Jodi Benson Makes Appearance! (View Pics and Videos).

#TheLittleMermaid is FANTASTIC! Rob Marshall’s great direction gives us one of Disney’s best live-action remakes and a joyful theatrical experience. @HalleBailey is PERFECT as #Ariel and is the heart of the movie. It’s an ENCHANTING journey under the sea I can’t wait to rewatch! pic.twitter.com/rqdsHtbg3t — Big Screen Leafs has THE PASSION™️ (@bigscreenleaks) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is a live-action remake that retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love, and it’s elevated even further by a note-perfect star-making performance from Halle Bailey - she was born to be on the big screen, & she’s why this new take is worth watching. pic.twitter.com/Tcewp2L4MY — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is #Disney's best live action adaptation, in that it succeeds not just as nostalgia but as an often stunning film in its own right. Not PERFECT, but it's got the Disney magic! And should definitely be seen on the big screen. Review embargo lifts 5/22 9am EST pic.twitter.com/7Yquwk82eK — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey IS Ariel. Major props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though one new song with too much autotune. Could watch this version’s Under the Sea all day, it was the highlight of the whole thing. — Gillian Blum (@GillianBlum) May 9, 2023

#TheLittleMermaid makes it pretty close to being the best live action Disney movie, however it still struggles in the villain department. Halle Bailey IS Ariel and I had literal chills throughout her performance. This is a little mermaid retelling like you’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/JjtLOR61vL — Felicia (@becomingfelicia) May 9, 2023

