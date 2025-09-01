The Summer I Turned Pretty has become THE summer show that everyone talks about. Whether you have been with Jenny Han’s teen drama since 2022 or not, you have definitely heard about it or know someone who watches it. And while The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8 delivered an action packed story with leads Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalengo) calling off their wedding, Conrad Fisher (Chris Briney) leaving Cousins unaware of this and Belly finally leaving for Paris. A lot was uncertain about the upcoming episodes. However, Prime Video has finally given fans what they wanted - a sneak peek into what the last three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty hold.

Watch ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Final Trailer

Anything could happen. The last three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty begin September 3 only on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/T0vzHqb5o3 — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) August 29, 2025

The less than 90 second teaser clip confirms that Belly does indeed go to Paris and shows the young lead character finally finding a way on her own. Jenny Han’s book has a short epilogue after the events of the wedding, and here are 5things that we definitely can expect in the last three episodes of Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty.

1. Conrad’s Letters

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Final (Photo Credits: Video Screengrabs/ YouTube)

The one main hint we had on what Belly experiences in Paris was the letters that Conrad wrote her, through her travels. And while there were various speculations as to whether Jenny would stick to the original teasers, the ending of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Official Final Trailer confirms that we will get Conrad’s letters after all! ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3: The Best Belly and Conrad Fisher Moments To Understand the Couple’s Journey in TSITP.

2. Belly Finds Her Way Through Paris

The Summer I Turned Pretty Trailer (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

A few stills show us Belly working odd jobs as she explores life alone and finds her way through Paris. This is a crucial part of her character arc, especially since the last episode solidified that Belly and Jeremiah were in a co-dependent relationship which was not healthy.

3. Belly Makes New Friends

The Summer I Turned Pretty Final 3 Episodes (Photo Credits: Video Screengrabs/ YouTube)

Throughout the show, we have always seen Belly around the people who always were her friends. Even when she went to college, she only made one friend - Anika - who was also her room mate. Making friends on your own is an important part of growing and evolving and we finally see Belly with a group of friends that seem healthy and happy.

4. A Possible Love Interest?

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

The letters from Jenny Han’s book hinted at the possibility of a new love interest that Belly has when she is in her traveling escapades. And the trailer also gave us glimpses into the possibility of one of Belly’s friends maybe being her new love interest as well.

5. Taylor and Belly Make Up

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

If there is one person who has always been on Belly’s team, it was Taylor Jewel. Her best friend since school. However, the last episode ends with Taylor and Belly also having a fall out after she finally questions Belly on whether she should be getting married. The trailer gives us a happy scene of Belly and Taylor, in Paris, dancing through the night, at what appears to be a New Year’s party!

Fans have been eagerly waiting to witness how the story will take shape and the recent trailer drop has only added to their excitement. Have you been sucked into the world of The Summer I Turned Pretty yet? The show is nearing its end, with the final three episodes set to air on every Wednesday at 12.30 pm IST, on PrimeVideo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).