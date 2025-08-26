The Summer I Turned Pretty has quickly become the show that everyone needs to talk about. The teen-drama, that follows the life of Lola Tung’s Isabel Conklin (Belly), Chris Briney’s Conrad Fisher and Gavin Casalengo’s Jeremiah Fisher, is the summer love story of 2025. And while the internet continues to be divided into Team Jeremiah and Team Conrad, with a lot of people switching sides in the last few episodes, there is no denying the fact that Conrad is Belly’s first love. The show has given us some iconic moments of the couple that are used time and again by Belly Conrad fans to confirm that they are the end game. Here are the top 7 Belly Conrad moments that you need to watch to truly understand the journey of the couple. ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Episode 8, 9, 10 and Finale 11 Release Date: Here Is Your Guide To Watch TSITP As Soon as It Releases.

The Almost Kiss

Season 1 showed us the tumultuous relationship that Belly and Conrad seemed to share. However, there were moments when Belly confessed it felt like the Conrad from previous years (before he had the weight of his mother’s cancer diagnosis to keep) and this is one such scene. The conversation, the music and the almost kiss all showed us the potential of what Belly Conrad could be.

The Deb Ball Dance

The Deb Ball was an iconic moment in the first season of the show, which had a classic romance moment that fans have been holding on to - the moment that the universe conspires for the couple to step up and be with each other. This moment, framed to Taylor Swift’s That’s The Way I Loved You, is a favourite of the showrunner Jenny Han and clearly shows the charm and chemistry Lola and Chris share.

The First Kiss

While Belly and Jeremiah kissed first, the Belly Conrad first kiss, at the beach, is brimming with anticipation, angst and all the love. The conversation that Belly and Conrad share leading up to the kiss, with Taylor Swift’s This Love playing in the background, only makes this scene 10x more steamier.

Venus is an Evening Star

One thing about all the Belly Conrad scenes is they feel comfortable to geek together. And this layered scene, where Belly and Conrad are vulnerable about their own challenges, Conrad’s dad cheating and Belly’s understanding of her parents’ divorce and overall relationship, that leads to them confessing that they want a relationship to be electric is something fans keep going back to, and rightfully so.

Christmas In Cousins

While Belly and Conrad have spent two Christmases at Cousins, both iconic. It was the one they spent more recently that needs to be talked about. As Belly herself confessed, that is when she first realised she still felt something for Conrad and that is also when we get to witness Belly and Conrad merely existing with each other, and being comfortably domesticated together. The montages, the arguments and the overall events in the Last Christmas episode hold a special place in the Belly Conrad Universe.

Conrad’s Acts of Service

Conrad has always expressed his emotions to acts of service. He drove down to surprise Belly time and time again, cooked meals for her when they were spending time together at the beach house, and prepared the house for her wedding, to ensure she had everything she dreamt of. In one of the most heart-warming acts of service though, he convinces his own father and then Belly’s mom to be a part of the wedding. And this scene, where Belly finally figures out that it was Conrad’s conversation that brought her mother back to her, is gut-wrenching and heart-warming at the same time. The thoughtfulness of Conrad, and his sheer discomfort in even taking credit will warm your heart, but the pain and tears in Belly’s face, as this random act of kindness hits her will make you feel immense pain. It is also as iconic as a Belly Conrad moment can get.

The Love Confession

this bellyconrad scene is straight out of a rom-com like conrad running after her, the love confession, belly trying to not let herself slip up and show herself vulnerable in front of him pic.twitter.com/awbDmQfl3S — néa (@katstrend) August 20, 2025

The fact that Conrad never told Belly “I Love You” has been an important part of their relationship and the way it evolved. This is what made the iconic love confession from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 7 that much more impactful. From the “you are getting married at a country club, who are you” to the “don’t marry him, don’t be with him. Be with me”, the Belly Conrad love confession had all the pain, angst and heartache that one could imagine. And that is the reason that it has become all everyone can talk about.

We hope that these scenes help you to understand the relationship and love that Belly and Conrad share and know why the internet is currently riding on the couple coming together. From sports teams to candy brands, everyone has boarded The Summer I Turned Pretty train and are riding for Team Conrad. This is the final season of the show, with its finale premiering on September 17, on Prime Video, at 12.30 PM IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).