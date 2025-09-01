The final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty has slowly become a cultural phenomenon. From NFL to F1, everyone is talking about the show, its story and declaring themselves Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah (are there any even left?). Well, with the wedding plotline of The Summer I Turned Pretty coming to a wrap in Season 3 Episode 8, the last three episodes were riddled with secrets and has been highly anticipated by fans. However, Prime Video finally gave fans a sneak peak into the final three episodes of Lola Tung, Chris Briney and Gavin Caselengo’s The Summer I Turned Pretty and fans were quick to dissect the trailer and react to all that is in store for the show’s last few episodes. The Summer Everyone Was Obsessed With a Teen Show! What Makes ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ So Appealing to All Age Groups?

Watch 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Final Trailer

Everyone Was Rightfully Shocked By a Trailer for the Final Three Episodes

a WHOLE trailer for three episodes. we should be scared. https://t.co/bCT56vXhPx — em☽｡⋆ spoilers (@tsitpxbonrad) August 29, 2025

While there were speculations and questions on how the upcoming episodes will shape, the trailer drop was a complete surprise that took the internet by storm.

Belly’s Alleged Love Interest Was Being Rightfully Thanked

BENITO. THANK YOU FOR GIVING OUR GIRL HER SPARK BACK YOU MAY EXIT STAGE LEFT IN EPISODE 10 AFTER YOUVE DONE YOUR TIME. WE’LL GIVE YOU A FRUIT BASKET AND A KISS ON THE CHEEK FOR YOUR TIME. pic.twitter.com/h6mZJheiYd — jen | TSITP SPOILERS!!! (@seresintraces) August 29, 2025

Even though the book had limited information available, fans have been anticipating and preparing for a new love interest - Benito. And while we do see Belly be close to one of her friends, Team Conrad fans are quick to hope that Benito’s storyline pans out exactly as it did in the books. ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3: The Best Belly and Conrad Fisher Moments To Understand the Couple’s Journey in TSITP.

Fans Once Again Could Not Help But Look at the Minute Details Jenny Hid

HE GAVE ONE OF THE STAMPS FROM HIS COLLECTION IN THE LETTER AND I'M GOING TO GO INSANE pic.twitter.com/7nxKw6ewUo — Tani 🎀 tsitp spoilers (@conradsinfinte) August 29, 2025

Jenny Han has made sure to fill every single episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty with easer eggs that fans are still discovering. And this less than 90 second trailer, also hints at one - a call back to Conrad’s stamp collection, which he seems to have used for the letters he writes to Belly.

Conrad’s Letters Once Again Give People More Reasons To Argue

saw someone say he could’ve just texted her…. well no god forbid he wants to yearn like a real man back before there were phones ✌️ he could ride a horse to the store for all i care — brooke ⋆ tsitp spoilers! (@conradsconklin) August 29, 2025

The letters have also given people (Team Jeremiah) the opportunity to make more jokes. However, one cannot help but romanticise the idea of hand-written letters in the digital age.

Team Belly Conrad Are Riding Strong With This Trailer

The first trailer building to Christmas and the second trailer building to Paris letters but they’ll tell you this isn’t Belly and Conrad’s love story https://t.co/AqcDV00SZS — . (@bellycnr) August 29, 2025

While we do not see any glimpses of Jeremiah or Conrad in the trailer, it once again ends with Conrad’s voice (much like the original trailer), giving fans hope that the Conrad endgame is in action.

Fans Once Again Craved for Dual POV Episodes

call me crazy… ‘dear belly’ with chris’ voiceover, dare i say dual pov with chris AND lola narrating? pic.twitter.com/55EujUKf3k — ari (@livspartridge) August 29, 2025

For the longest time, fans have been urging Jenny to give them episodes that are not just narrated by Belly. While they did get what they wanted with a single episode narrated by Jeremiah in Season 2 and Conrad in Season 3, the last few episodes bring with it the hope of the possibility of dual POV (especially since Chris Briney’s Conrad narrates his own letter).

But More Than Anything Fans Are Just Happy To See Belly Being Belly

she got her spark back 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WY4epNsKix — ★ tsitp spoilers (@dowlark) August 29, 2025

While the internet was briefly busy fighting about the boys they would back, Belly has and always will be the heart of this show. And the new trailer once again proved that The Summer I Turned Pretty has always been about Belly Conklin and just Belly Conklin. And fans cannot wait to watch her happy and healed.

The Summer I Turned Pretty airs every Wednesday at 12.30PM IST on Prime Video. The final episode of the show is slated to release on September 17.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2025 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).