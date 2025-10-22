Amazon Prime Video India found itself embroiled in a major controversy after posting a tweet that mocked the size of a random woman’s engagement ring on social media using a meme from their series The Summer I Turned Pretty. The post sparked massive backlash online, forcing the streaming giant to delete it and issue an apology over the “mean-spirited” tweet. Fans React as ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Finale Episode Gives Belly and Conrad Their Much-Anticipated Happily Ever After, Team Conrad Overjoyed!.

Why Did Amazon Prime Video India Issue an Apology?

The drama started on October 15 when social media influencer Savannah Monroe made a happy announcement about her engagement on X (formerly Twitter) by sharing a picture of her new ring, which sported a green gemstone in a gold band. The engagement announcement was followed by a separate post about her fiancé having former One Direction star Niall Horan’s dog tag, which went instantly viral. She captioned her post, "He proposed to me an hour after I posted this.

Savannah Monroee’s Viral Engagement Announcement Post

He proposed to me about an hour after I posted this. https://t.co/aSfTrh7JLf pic.twitter.com/qV8tzS7sDJ — Savannah Monroe (@garbo__talks) October 16, 2025

All her engagement vibes were ruined after the internet and Amazon Prime Video India took a dig at her with a joke about the size of her engagement ring. Several netizens shared negative comments mocking the size of Monroe’s new ring. Prime Video India decided to reference the modest ring Belly received from Jeremiah. In their now-deleted post, the streaming platform wrote, "Girl, is there any chance your fiancé looks like this," and shared a picture of Jeremiah.

Now Deleted X Post Shared by Amazon Prime Video India

Responding to Prime Video India's tweet, Monroe shared a post on October 19 and wrote, "When a huge streaming platform puts out a mean-spirited post about one of the happiest moments of life for engagement, inviting harassment in droves. After facing heavy criticism for mocking a stranger’s happy moment online, Prime Video India deleted the post and issued an apology under Monroe’s engagement tweet.

Their apology note read, "Our recent tweet caused hurt and thats not okay. We've removed it and are taking steps to ensure our content reflects our values of inclusivity. We'll do better from here on." TIME100 Next 2025 List: Lola Tung From ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Recognised As Rising Star Alongside Megan Stalter, Monica Barbaro, Jonathan Bailey and Other Global Leaders.

Amazon Prime Video India Issues Apology to Savannah Monroe – See Post

Our recent tweet caused hurt and that's not okay. We've removed it and are taking steps to ensure our content reflects our values of inclusivity. We'll do better from hereon. — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 19, 2025

However, netizens felt that Prime Video India’s apology wasn’t enough to make up for the emotional and mental distress caused. Many suggested that the streaming platform should offer the couple a lifetime subscription to their services, while some even demanded that they fund their wedding.

