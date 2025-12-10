Mumbai, December 10: At least 25 were dead after a massive fire ripped through the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa's Arpora on December 6, in one of the deadliest nightlife tragedies in the state’s recent history. Most victims reportedly died of suffocation after getting trapped on the ground floor and inside the kitchen area as thick smoke spread rapidly through the packed venue.

The blaze broke out during a live performance by belly dancer Kristina Sheik and is suspected to have been triggered by electric firecrackers or a short circuit, officials said. Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that preliminary findings pointed to serious violations of fire safety norms at the club. Police have arrested five people so far, including senior staff members, while a look-out notice has been issued against the absconding owners. Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers, Owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, Move Rohini Court Seeking Anticipatory Bail.

Video of Moment When Goa Nightclub Fire Erupted

गोवा के अरपोरा नाइटक्लब में सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट से लगी भयानक आग में 25 लोगों की मौत हो गई। अब सोशल मीडिया पर ठीक उस पल का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जब अचानक वहां आग लगी। वीडियो में हादसे से पहले महिला डांसर को स्टेज पर परफॉर्म करते देखा जा सकता है।#GoaNightClubFire #FireOutbreak pic.twitter.com/tK8oCFCdLa — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) December 7, 2025

Who Is Kristina, the Kazakhstan Belly Dancer Saved in Goa Fire Tragedy?

Kristina, a professional belly dancer from Kazakhstan, was performing on stage when the fire started. She is known online as Kristina Sheikh and has a large following on Instagram. A regular performer at the club, she told media channels that she was in the middle of her second performance when sparks appeared, the music abruptly stopped, and smoke began to fill the hall.

Kristina Claims Indian God Saved Her From Goa Fire

Kristina recounted how a quick warning from a crew member saved her life. She initially tried to head towards the green room, but was stopped by a colleague who told her that the room was already engulfed in flames. Visibly shaken, she said she was “thankful to be alive” and described the man who warned her as an “Indian god” for guiding her away from danger. ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ Fire Tragedy: Goa Police Detain Co-Owner of Nightclub Ajay Gupta From Delhi (Watch Video).

According to the police, Kristina did not have a business visa to perform in India. A senior police officer at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) told PTI that Kristina, originally from Kazakhstan, had applied for a business visa, but it is not sanctioned yet.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2025 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).