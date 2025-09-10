The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 10 finally delivered a Paris-heavy episode that fans hoped Episode 9 would have been. Titled "Last Year," the latest episode took us through the year of healing, dreaming and believing that Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), Isabel Conklin (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Caselengo) had. We saw everything from confirmation that Conrad and Taylor are now friends to confrontation and reconciliation between Conrad and Jeremiah, and finally, some healthy closure between Jeremiah and Belly. And as always, the internet was quick to judge, joke and rejoice at all that the episode gave us. Here’s how Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah celebrated The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 10 - Last Year. Understanding Isabel Conklin aka Belly, Things To Remember About Complex Female Characters Before Jumping on the Belly Hate Train.

The episode really set Jere’s unhealthy coping mechanisms clear

OH JEREMIAH CERTIFIED CHEATER YOU ARE DONE pic.twitter.com/By6Hf9cJZ4 — tala 🍉 (@fo1klvre) September 10, 2025

People rejoiced that Conrad Fisher finally spoke up

“she’s not an object” finally clock his ass conrad pic.twitter.com/6LHr9c6YKA — rue 𓇼 tsitp era (@lliketheriver) September 10, 2025

Is it even 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' without Jere being hated for some mind-boggling thought

The little ways of Belly Conklin were always noticed and appreciated

her first letter to him being after she moved just to let him know her new address because she didnt want to stop receiving his letters MY SHAYLAS #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/M3OYsRTZdq — ًً (@eIsbangs) September 10, 2025

Team Jeremiah warriors appreciated Jere finding a friend out of this

only love them as friends BUT THE FACE CARD GUYS THE FACE CARD pic.twitter.com/ft5gIeAv75 — ⋆ s ˚⋆ |bellyjere's lovechild (@wakeupsanya) September 10, 2025

The ode to classics from Jenny Han were appreciated as always

Jenny Han had a vision and she delivered it like the queen she is pic.twitter.com/1j0Ox3LoE0 — Tani 🎀 tsitp spoilers (@conradsinfinte) September 10, 2025

Everyone rejoiced at the return of Agnes

btw agnes we love you, you're the best#thesummeriturnedpretty pic.twitter.com/rMifS7BcKH — giuli ✴︎ TSITP SPOILERS (@giulsforgiuls) September 10, 2025

And Conrad Fisher was once again awarded Yearner of this era

everybody moved on but he's still at the restaurant 😩 #thesummeriturnedpretty pic.twitter.com/sNyXxCZ5AG — gia (@rckslouit) September 10, 2025

The reactions to the episode have mainly been positive, even as it clearly indicated a much-needed closure for Belly and Jeremiah. With just one episode left, fans are eager to see how Jenny Han will wrap the show, and while most of the internet is hoping for a Belly Conrad Endgame, Han and the cast have been extremely tight-lipped about this. The fact that most cast members were also not given the final script and do not know the ending only makes the series finale all the more exciting. The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Finale is scheduled to air on September 17, at 12.30 pm IST on Prime Video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).