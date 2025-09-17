The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Finale finally aired on Amazon Prime Video and the internet cannot stop talking about it. The show, which has grown much more popular in its final season, had the entire internet divided into Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah. However, Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, in its finale, gave the perfect ending to all characters and left fans mainly ecstatic. Lola Tung’s Isabel Conklin and Christopher Briney’s Conrad Fisher have the much-awaited second chance romance, which kickstarts in Paris, and concludes with them being together, years later, in Cousins Beach. Gavin Caselengo’s Jeremiah Fisher also finds his footing as a chef and begins a healthier relationship with Denise, who calls him out for his behaviour and supports him in his passions equally. Rain Spencer and Sean Kaufman’s Taylor and Steven continue to go steady and plan a move to California. And Jenny Han leaves her popular Summer trilogy story with an open ending, and a possibility of maybe returning to Cousins one day.

The series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty has been all fans could talk about for the last week and now that it is finally here, most of them are left with a feeling of immense satisfaction and pleasure. Jenny did manage to give all sides what they wanted and more with the series finale. Here are the best reactions to The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Finale:

Conrad Once Again Proved That He Is the King of Yearning

she’s looking at the art and he’s looking at her… i love a good cliche they make me sick #thesummeriturnedpretty pic.twitter.com/LeNl0FfpuA — laurie︎ ♆ tsitp spoilers! (@anneqthena) September 17, 2025

The End Credits Photoshoot Was Immensely Appreciated

junior mint no longer a child of divorce love that for him #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/5LQ5SPuN8d — gin erso | tsitp spoilers (@carouselenas) September 17, 2025

Belly, Conrad Were Served a Buffet of Amazing Story Arcs, But This Callback Was the Cherry on Top

I FEEL LIKE I DID TEN LINES OF COKE HOLY FUCK THEY ARE UNREAL #thesummeriturnedpretty • #tsitp pic.twitter.com/KgliU7skPO — sita ⋆ ࣪. (@kabhitumse) September 17, 2025

Book Fans Were Yearning For More as Always

We didn't get Belly and Conrad's wedding. We didn't get their first dance to “Stay”. We didn't get their final scene from the book on the beach. We never got the Valentine's Day flashback. #TheSummerITurnedPretty #TSITP pic.twitter.com/HRtgYYh3BG — karla (@karlamiyy) September 17, 2025

Jeremiah’s Character Growth Was Appreciated by One and All

STEVEN AND TAYLOR ARE ARGUING MEANWHILE JEREMIAH’S IN AN EPISODE OF THE BEAR pic.twitter.com/alAZMZonSO — bees .° ༘ in my tsitp era + spoilers (@strawoftsalt) September 17, 2025

Jenny Han’s Cryptic Ending Was Clocked by Everyone

Maybe we’ll meet again in cousins??????? What?????? pic.twitter.com/yZJGfP0tmU — hayley TSITP SPOILERS🌼 (@tsitp_infinity) September 17, 2025

And All the Fans Had to Understand

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been a popular teen drama that was released in 2022. In its last season, it has grown immense popularity with everyone from noted pop stars and celebrities to sports teams and brands claiming their alliance to different teams. The show has been the talk of the Summer of 2025 and with the hopeful ending and cryptic messaging, it is sure to leave fans yearning for more and the possibility of maybe revising this universe.

