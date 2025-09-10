The Summer I Turned Pretty is officially in its last leg, with the much-awaited and dreaded series finale set to release on September 17. However, the second last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 finally arrived, and it delivered. While The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 9 was heavily criticized for the lack of Belly, the increased focus on Jeremiah and the complete off-pace writing for some characters, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 10 - Last Year - has left fans immensely happy. The episode, which captures a year of healing in the lives of Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Caselengo), was full of twists, reveals and some heart-warming moments. The Best Belly and Conrad Fisher Moments To Understand the Couple’s Journey in TSITP.

The episode begins with a small time jump of a few months as we witness Belly continuing to struggle to make a life in Paris, on her tourist visa, working under off the books, living in a over-crowded apartment with people who did not particularly like her and making food that was not particularly delivering. We also see Jeremiah - who has been crashing at Steven’s apartment, missing school and has been on a string of overlapping rebounds. However, he is served a plate of reality check for thanksgiving when Adam decides to write him off and pushes him to actually get a job and get serious about life. We also see that Jeremiah has been consistently ignoring messages from Conrad. What Makes ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ So Appealing to All Age Groups?

Meanwhile, we see Conrad - alone in his apartment- talking to Laurel and checking in about Belly. He asks Laurel if he should reach out to Belly and is met with a non-answer that pushes him to reconsider what he wants. Finally, we see Conrad pick up a notepad and write Belly her first letter, telling her how he is, wishing her the best, and hoping that Paris is everything that she dreamt of. The tone of the episode also sees a lift after this, as Belly slowly finds her balance and way in Paris, with the help of her friends, decides to give dating another try (With the help of her #1 cheerleader - Taylor Jewel) and finally also finds an apartment that she can lease for a year. Which is truly hers. And while she keeps getting Conrad’s letters, some gifts (Junior Mint and Sour Patch Kids) and hope from Conrad, she does not respond to him until she finds her footing in Paris.

Meanwhile, at Cousins, we finally see Conrad and Jeremiah finally face each other and have a heart-to-heart conversation on Susannah’s fifth death anniversary. Conrad finally comes clean about always loving Belly and just being away because he wanted to protect Jere and allow him a shot at happiness. He also reminds Jere that Belly is not a property to own, and is her own person. We finally see Jeremiah accepting that he could never be what Belly and Conrad were and encourages Conrad to pursue it, even if he may never fully be okay with it.

Watch ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Final Trailer:

The episode ends with Belly finally writing a postcard to Conrad, informing her of her address change, and Conrad - who has been invited to Brussels for work - contemplating going to Paris before to visit Belly. With a little support from his best friend - Agnes - he finally takes the leap and boards a flight to Paris, as Belly, in preparation for her birthday weekend, decides to get a drastic haircut. The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is slated to air on Amazon Prime Video, at 12.30 PM IST on September 17.

