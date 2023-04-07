Chris Pratt-starrer The Super Mario Bros Movie was released in US theatres on April 7, 2023. Directed by Aaron Horvat and Michael Jelenic, the film sees Mario team up with Princess Peach to save Mushroom Kingdom from Bowser. However, after release, The Super Mario Bros Movie leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. The Super Mario Bros Movie Review: Chris Pratt’s Animated Film is Bogged Down By a Paper-Thin Plot Over-Laden With Nintendo Nostalgia (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. The Super Mario Bros Movie: Chris Pratt Promises ‘The Movie Really Honours the Video Game’ and Is Super Nostalgic.

For the unversed, The Super Mario Bros Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach and Jack Black as Bowser. It also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Charlie Day and more. The Super Mario Bros Movie is playing in theatres right now.

