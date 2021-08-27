In a shocking turn of events, Tom Cruise has been looted. Yes, you read that right! As the Hollywood actor's BMW was stolen in Birmingham while he was filming scenes for Mission Impossible 7. This whole scenario has been termed as 'high-tech' theft, as come on who would imagine stealing a superstar's swanky car? As per The Sun, the vehicle used by Cruise was taken from outside the Grand Hotel where he was residing. Further, the report also mentions that the car had thousands of pounds worth of luggage inside it. Tom Cruise Dines At Asha's, Indian Singer Asha Bhosle's Birmingham Restaurant, Orders For Chicken Tikka Masala (View Pic).

A source told the portal, “Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his ­luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken." However, later the motor was recovered but the luggage in it was gone. “It’s since been recovered by police because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device but everything inside it had gone," the source added.

The Sun also added that when Tom learned about the theft, he was “hopping mad”. Later, The police also released a statement about the theft, which read, “We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning.” Prabhas in Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7? Director Christopher McQuarrie Dismisses the Rumours.

The statement added, “the car was recovered a short time later in Smethwick” and that “CCTV enquiries have been made in the area that the car was recovered from”. Well, all we can say is that, while the belongings from the four-wheeler are gone, we are glad Cruise got his ride back. Stay tuned!

