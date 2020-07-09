Hollywood actor Tom Hanks turns 64 today. The actor has starred in some of the most iconic films ever that have propelled him into global popularity. While the '90s kids already love him, the actor has managed to stay relevant for the new generation with his film choices even today. He will soon be seen in WW2 action drama, Greyhound. And the movies that the actor has worked in have been so incredibly impressive that true movie buffs of all generations keep going back to those features. Tom Hanks Birthday Special: Some of the Most Popular Quotes from His Brilliant Movies That Deserve a Special Round of Applause.

Tom Hanks has once famously said, "I've made over 20 movies, and 5 of them are good." While we absolutely disagree - there are definitely more than 5 good movies in his filmography - we are going to guess what are the titles that the actor was referring to.

Here are 5 awesome movies featuring Tom Hanks and where to watch them:

The Terminal (Netflix, Prime Video)

Tom Hanks stars in this film about a man who lives at an airport terminal after being denied entry into US.

Forrest Gump (Netflix, Prime Video)

The movie is being remade in Bollywood with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, titled as Laal Singh Chadha.

Cast Away (Prime Video)

The movie is so emotionally moving, that you will find yourself shedding a tear or two for a volleyball. Tom plays a man marooned on an island.

Saving Private Ryan (Prime Video)

The actor was honoured with Distinguished Public Service Award, the United States Navy's highest civilian honour, on Veterans Day 1999, for his performance and dedication to it.

Catch Me If You Can (Netflix)

Tom starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in this Steven Spielberg film.

Tom Hanks and his wife recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actor and his wife have now recovered. Tom has been actively speaking up about the coronavirus outbreak and has even said that he has no respect for people who do not wear a mask.

