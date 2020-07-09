It's Tom Hanks' birthday today and what do we even say? He's certainly Hollywood's favourite actor and there's no one on this planet who would say he doesn't like Hanks. From Forrest Gump to Philadelphia, the actor has flaunted his brilliant acting skills in so many movies in the past and continues to do so even today. While he's always admired for being a passionate actor, someone who brings alive his characters on-screen, there are few instances in his movies that affect you deeply and differently. Tom Hanks Is Still Donating His Plasma for Research Purpose to Combat COVID-19.

We are talking about his movie lines, some quotes you can say that stay with you. It's probably the power of good words or the way he says them but those good lines are effective and how! From comparing your life to a box of chocolates to emphasising on the importance of taking the hard way out, his quotes from a few of the movies are so relevant even today. While we keep admiring his choice of movies and the roles he does, it's time we honour his movie lines, the ones that have moved us always. Tom Hanks Felicitates the Class of 2020 by Sharing His Semi-Official Diploma That's Also Signed By Albert Einstein.

From Apollo 13

Tom Hanks Movie Quotes

From Cast Away

Tom Hanks Movie Quotes

From Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks Movie Quotes

From A League Of Their Own

Tom Hanks Movie Quotes

From Philadelphia

Tom Hanks Movie Quotes

From Saving Private Ryan

Tom Hanks Movie Quotes

From The Green Mile

Tom Hanks Movie Quotes

Tom Hanks is currently waiting to resume the shooting of Elvis Presley biopic. While he was earlier in Australia shooting for the same, the actor and wife Rita Wilson then had tested positive for COVID-19. Following their treatment in the country, the couple returned to their house in Los Angeles and have been practising social distancing since then. It took a couple of weeks for them to test negative and everything's fine currently.

Meanwhile his new release, Greyhound has just hit AppleTV.

