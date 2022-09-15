Being an English actor, Tom Hardy has done some great work over the years that has proved just how diverse of a talent he actually is. From working in films that helped showcase his talents on a smaller scale to starring in blockbusters and becoming one of the biggest actors working today, Hardy has clearly become a phenomenon in the entertainment hemisphere. Being one of the most beloved actors out there, he is an exceptional talent. Tom Hardy Confirms Venom 3 as He Teases the Film’s Script on Instagram!

That talent is always seen in his roles where its clear from the start that he is very much having fun in. Hardy’s films have always been entertaining in a way no matter what. The film can be a mess, but one thing’s for sure and it’s that Hardy will give a great performance. So, to celebrate Tom Hardy’s 45th birthday, lets take a look at five of his best roles that showcase his talent.

Ivan Locke (Locke)

In a role that would be perhaps a nightmare for anyone else, Tom Hardy does wonders in his turn as Ivan Locke. In a film that sees a person in a car have conversations with different individuals through a speakerphone, Hardy nails it over here. With various expressions across his face and an emotional and gripping depth to it all, this is one of his best roles.

Tommy Riordan Conlon (Warrior)

With a story about two brothers facing off against each other in an MMA match, Hardy brought his a-game to Warrior. Playing the role of Tommy, Hardy provided an emotionally charged performance that definitely played to his strengths and provided for great chemistry with Joel Edgerton.

John Fitzgerald (The Revenant)

It’s a very hard to go toe-to-toe against Leonardo DiCaprio, but Tom Hardy made that look effortless with his performances as Fitzgerald. Playing the antagonist of the film, Hardy provides for a ruthless performance that definitely saw him turn into a completely different person.

Max Rockatansky (Mad Max: Fury Road)

The fourth entry in George Miller’s Mad Max franchise, Hardy would replace Mel Gibson in the role. Now to make yourself seem crazier than Gibson is almost impossible, but Hardy still is somehow able to match his energy and give this Road Warrior the modern interpretation he deserves.

Bane (The Dark Knight Rises)

Fighting Batman and taking over Gotham in Christopher Nolan’s epic conclusion to The Dark Knight Trilogy, Hardy provides a menacing performance. Emoting behind a mask throughout the entire film, the actor is able to portray emotions as clear as day and still comes off as extremely intimidating when on screen. Christopher Nolan Birthday Special: From The Dark Knight’s Car Chase to Interstellar’s Docking Sequence, 8 Visually Enthralling Sequences Directed By the Famed Filmmaker!

Tom Hardy clearly is a true talent of this generation and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

