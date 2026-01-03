The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center on Friday, January 2, in a National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025–26 fixture. The Warriors are looking to capitalize on their recent home momentum and climb the Western Conference standings, while the defending champion Thunder arrive in San Francisco aiming to maintain their dominant hold on the number-one seed. On Which Channel NBA 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch National Basketball Association Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The Warriors, holding a record of 18-16, are currently 8th in the Western Conference. They enter this matchup on the back of a high-scoring 132-125 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, where veteran addition Jimmy Butler III led the way with a well-rounded performance. Coach Steve Kerr’s side has shown improved depth recently, though the status of Stephen Curry remains a game-time decision due to lingering ankle soreness. The Warriors will need their bench to step up, particularly with Draymond Green expected to sit out for a scheduled rest day.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, boasting a league-best record of 29-5, sit firmly atop the Western Conference. They are coming off a dominant 124-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on New Year’s Eve, marking their third consecutive victory. Led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 32.1 points per game, the Thunder have established themselves as the NBA’s most efficient two-way team. Despite their success, OKC continues to manage a depleted frontcourt with Isaiah Hartenstein (heel) and Jaylin Williams (foot) both ruled out for tonight’s contest.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Time: 7:00 PM PST (Saturday, January 3, 2026, 8:30 AM IST)

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Viewers in India can follow the NBA action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The game can be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video platform with a valid subscription. Fans can also access the live stream via the NBA League Pass on the NBA app and website.

Telecast: Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing option for the Warriors vs Thunder match on traditional TV channels in India. Denver Nuggets Beat Golden State Warriors in NBA Cup 2025; Nikola Jokic Stars As Stephen Curry-Less Warriors Suffer Defeat In Competition Opener.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Head-to-Head

The Thunder have had the upper hand in this rivalry recently, winning both previous matchups this season, including a 124-112 victory in early December. Oklahoma City currently holds a 2-0 edge against the spread in their 2025–26 meetings. Historically, the Thunder have proven difficult for the Warriors to contain, winning four of their last five encounters dating back to the previous season. However, Golden State has remained competitive at the Chase Center, where they have covered the spread in 50% of their home games this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).