Years after the passing of the legendary Irrfan Khan, his co-stars continue to find it difficult to articulate the void he left behind. During a recent interaction, actress Parvathy Thiruvothu, who shared the screen with Khan in the 2017 romantic comedy Qarib Qarib Singlle, opened up about the profound impact the actor had on her life and her ongoing struggle with grief. Irrfan Khan Death: He Wanted To Live For His Wife - Read The Actor's Last Interviews.

Parvathy Speaks on Grief and Loss

Responding to a fan's question at a recent event organised by Pinkvilla, Parvathy spoke candidly about the societal difficulty of discussing death and loss. She admitted that even now, she finds the absence of her former co-stars, including Irrfan and the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, incomprehensible. “I don't think we talk enough about death. As a society I don't think we are doing a great job talking about grief,” she shared. “It doesn't make sense that they are not here… I don't have the words to express it still.”

Parvathy Gets Emotional Remembering Irrfan Khan

Recalling the time they spent filming Qarib Qarib Singlle, Parvathy remembered Khan as a person filled with an infectious energy and a "childlike curiosity." She revealed that despite his massive global success, he felt like he was just starting a fresh chapter in his creative journey. “Irrfan used to say, ‘Abhi toh sirf shuruat hain (It is just the beginning).’ He was so excited about this new chapter in his life,” she recalled. Describing him as a "bouncing ball" of energy, she added, “We don't realise how lucky we are to be breathing, because it doesn't make sense that I am alive and he is not. I don't understand the logic of that.” Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: 5 Famous Dialogues by Late Acting Legend That Make Us Recall His Powerful Performances.

About Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan’s journey from Indian television to the heights of Hollywood remains one of the most inspiring stories in cinema. After a debut in the Oscar-nominated Salaam Bombay! (1988), he became a staple of both meaningful Indian cinema with hits like The Lunchbox, Piku and Maqbool and international blockbusters including Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man and Jurassic World. In 2018, Khan revealed his diagnosis of a neuroendocrine tumour. Despite his health battle, he completed work on his final film, Angrezi Medium, before passing away in April 2020 at the age of 53. He is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar and his sons, Babil and Ayan. For Parvathy, the memory of his kindness remains his greatest trait. “If I were to think about him... it is the fact that he was kind and gentle. He was excited about life. I cherish that memory a lot,” she concluded.

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