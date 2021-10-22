Uncharted seems to be joining itself in the long line of video game films and this one feels like it is actually trying to be good. Following Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Uncharted sees him meet up with the quick witted Sully, as they go on a globe-trotting adventure to find treasure. Uncharted is based on the hit video game series which was developed by Naughty Dog and published by PlayStation. Uncharted: Tom Holland Unveils his First Look as Nate and Well, It's Nice to Meet Him.

As a huge fan of the games, it was really fun to see certain Easter Eggs show up in the trailer. So here are five Easter Eggs from the trailer of Uncharted.

Sam Drake

Sam Drake (Photo Credit: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End)

Sam Drake is mentioned in the first few minutes of the trailer itself. Sam Drake is the elder brother of Nathan Drake and is played by Troy Baker in the video games. We don’t know who will be portraying him over here. He was only introduced back in 2016 with the release of Uncharted 4, so it is interesting to see how he will fit into the film.

Nathan Drake’s Ring

Nathan Drake's Ring (Photo Credit: Sony Pictures)

Nathan Drake’s ring is also quite prominent over here. With the writing of Sic Parvis Magna on it, which means “Greatness with Small Beginnings”, is an important part of this character. So it was great to see that pop up.

Ships Resemble to Those from Uncharted 4

Ships (Photo Credit: Sony Pictures)

During the ending of Uncharted 4 when Nathan is going towards Henry Avery’s ships, there is a specific shot that just showcases them. In the early seconds of the trailer here, we get a similar shot of the ships that very much resembles that shot from Uncharted 4. Uncharted Trailer: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg Lead an Action-Packed Adventure Movie Adapted From Sony’s Popular Video Game (Watch Video).

Chloe Frazer

Chloe Frazer (Photo Credit: Sony Pictures)

While not stated outright, Chloe Frazer also makes an appearance in the trailer. Her name isn’t outright said, so fans would have been a bit confused as to who she is, but the actress is indeed playing Chloe. She is supposed to be Nate’s love interest which indicates that they are going for a different origins for how these characters meet.

Plane Scene from Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception

Plane Scene (Photo Credit: Sony Pictures)

The trailer ends with a similar scene that fans of the series would be very much familiar with. It looks like the film will be recreating the plane scene from Uncharted 3, and so far it looks very much faithful to the source material.

Uncharted is scheduled to release in theatres on February 18, 2022.

