After the trailer of Sony’s upcoming Uncharted was leaked online recently, makers finally dropped the official trailer of Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg's adventure flick. The film is an official adaption of Sony's Playstation game of the same name and it stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who teams up with Mark Wahlberg’s Sully to search the hidden treasure from the west by also facing hurdles and action on their way to this journey. Helmed by Zombieland and Venom director Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted to hit theatres on February 18, 2022.

Watch Uncharted Trailer Below

