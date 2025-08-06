Los Angeles, August 6: Hollywood star Tom Holland revealed that he wore his granny's fishnets for ‘Lip Sync Battle’ and that his father warned him against the performance. On a recent episode of Gordon Ramsay’s “Scrambled,” the “Spider-Man” star went behind the scenes on his 2017 rendition of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” on the Spike competition show.

Holland started his performance with “Singin’ in the Rain” before quickly switching to “Umbrella.” During the transition, Holland trades his suit for a dress, fishnets and a wig. He appeared on the episode with his fiancee Zendaya, reports variety.com. 'Regretting You' Trailer: Collen Hoover's Novel Movie Adaptation Trailer Out, Movie to Hit Theatres on October 24.

“It’s so funny, Zendaya and I, we were chatting at the time about what we were gonna do, and we had agreed that we would take it easy,” he said. “That was the agreement, that it was like, ‘I’m not gonna do anything crazy, you’re not gonna do anything crazy, we’re just gonna keep it nice and easy breezy.'”

However, as Holland prepared for the show, the idea to surprise the audience with “Umbrella” started to develop. “When I was working with the creative team coming up with the ideas, they kind of pitched this ‘Umbrella’ thing, and as we were rehearsing, it got crazier and crazier,” he said. ‘My Wife Is a Superhero’: Guess Who Just Became Parents! Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Welcome Their First Baby, DJ Shares Pics With Graphic Placenta Image (View Post).

“And then the rain machine came in. And then I was like, ‘I wanna wear fishnets and do this, and I want a wig and a quick-change.'” Ramsay then asked if he was wearing “mum’s fishnets.” Holland replied, “They were my granny’s, actually.” Holland added that when he told his father about the performance, he didn’t think it was such a good idea. However, the actor said his dad was just looking out for him in the long run.

“When I told my dad, he was like, ‘Son, I don’t think that’s a good idea. I don’t think you should do that,'” Holland said. “I think he was just, at that time in my career, he was very worried about me becoming too famous too quickly. So he was really keen for me to not do extra TV shows that I didn’t have to do to try and maintain that part of my childhood.”

