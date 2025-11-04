New Delhi, November 4: PUBG Console will soon enter a new era with the upcoming Update 38.2. It will be a major shift for PlayStation and Xbox players, focusing on improved performance and next-gen features. PUBG Battlegrounds has already teased the transition on social media platforms, hinting at what’s ahead for console gamers as it moves beyond older systems.

PUBG Console will exclusively support PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X with the release of Update 38.2. PUBG Battlegrounds shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 3 and said, "The next chapter of PUBG Console begins on November 13." The update aims to offer players a stable and seamless gaming experience, moving away from older systems like PS4 and Xbox One. GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Date: Rockstar Games Likely To Drop GTA VI Trailer 3 on November, Hints Hidden Clue.

PUBG Console Update

The next chapter of PUBG Console begins on November 13. In this update, we're transitioning to current-gen consoles to bring players a more stable, seamless experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Check out the transition details and special rewards in our announcement:… pic.twitter.com/JBPZytu0pP — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) November 3, 2025

PUBG Battlegrounds Will End PS4 and Xbox One Support

The supported specifications for current-generation consoles were finalised after thorough testing to ensure smooth and stable gameplay. In a press release, PUBG said, "After the live server maintenance on November 13, PUBG Console will only be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS will no longer be downloadable or playable on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One."

PUBG Console Update 38.2: Specifications and Transition Details

Following the transition, the supported specifications will differ by device. Xbox Series S will offer 1080p at 60fps or 1440p at 30fps, while Xbox Series X will support 2160p at 60fps. PlayStation 5 will run at 1440p at 60fps, and PS5 Pro will feature 2160p at 60fps. All players with PUBG Battlegrounds accounts created on Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, or PlayStation 4 before server maintenance on November 13 will remain eligible for this transition. GTA 6 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch on May 2026; Check Expected PC Requirements and Other Details of Upcoming Title of Rockstar Games.

PUBG Console update 38.2 live server maintenance is scheduled on November 13, from 01:00 to 12:00 (UTC). The maintenance duration may change if needed. PlayStation players will have to download the PS5 version of PUBG Battlegrounds from the PlayStation Store to keep playing, while Xbox users with the game already installed will automatically get the current-gen version through Smart Delivery after November 13.

