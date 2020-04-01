Venom 2: The Trailer of Tom Hardy's Sequel May Arrive in the First Week of April

Venom 2 trailer to drop online in the first week of April? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's not really a great time to discuss movies, is it? With productions being shot and movies getting delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, there's so much to say but nothing that we want to hear. After Daniel Craig's No Time to Die was pushed till November 2020 and John Krasinski, A Quiet Place II getting delayed indefinitely, movie buffs are holding on to their optimism and expecting some good news to drop in this tensed scenario. Fortunately, we might have something that would cheer them up. Venom 2: Naomie Harris to Play Villain ‘Shriek’ in Tom Hardy Starrer.

As per reports in Deadline, Tom Hardy's Venom 2 is still very much on track and chances are that the film will hit the screens on its original release date in October 2020. In fact, Sony is also prepping up to release its first official trailer that may release this week. Yes, it's a possibility that Venom 2 trailer could be out this week and that's a piece of good news you were waiting to hear. Of course, this is just a piece of rumour as no official confirmation from the makers is out yet. Sony Moves Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius and Uncharted's Release Date to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Crisis.

Venom 2 will see Tom Hardy return as Eddie Brock while Woody Harrelson will play Carnage, the main antagonist. The sequel also stars Naomi Harris as Shriek, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying and Stephen Graham in an undisclosed role. While Sony's slate of future releases is wiped-off completely and all their new outings have been pushed to 2021, Venom 2 is the only project that continues to enjoy its slated slot and let's pray for it to stay the same.