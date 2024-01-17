Singer Dua Lipa, who has been reportedly dating British actor and model Callum Turner, has now opened up about the influence of love splits on her life. "I think overall, dating is just a little confusing. It's either through friends of friends or people you trust where you can meet new people because datin' is not so straightforward when you are, I guess, a public person," she told Rolling Stone magazine. She added, "I've had break-ups where I felt like the only break-up you could have was when things ended badly. Things ending nicely were such a new thing... It taught me a lot." Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are OFFICIALLY Dating!

Her remarks reference her split from her French boyfriend, Romain Gavras, 42, the son of acclaimed film director Costa-Gavras. Reports began circulating in December that the pair had broken up after eight months of dating, according to aceshowbiz.com. Before Romain, Lipa had a two-year relationship with 24-year-old model Anwar Hadid.

Her rumoured current boyfriend, Callum, was last year linked to English model Mathilda Lowther, granddaughter of the 7th Earl of Lonsdale. He also spent four years with Vanessa Kirby, 35, famed for playing Princess Margaret in the first two series of The Crown. Lipa also used her Rolling Stone chat to hit back at the criticism of her holiday. The "Houdini" hitmaker, who rang in New Year's Eve in Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur, has insisted she shouldn't need to justify taking a break from her work to travel the world. Dua Lipa Sparks DATING Rumours With Callum Turner After They Were Spotted Getting Cosy While Dancing at an Afterparty in LA.

She added, "I think people are quick to forget. I was on tour up until the end of December. I felt like I missed so much time with my family and friends. It shows our attention span is short, so music comes out much faster." "Of course, I was going on holiday and chilling during the year that I was just going into the studio and having some time off. As long as I'm doing my job, hitting my deadlines, and getting my work done, I will also find a way to relax. It's work and play hard. Why not?"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2024 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).