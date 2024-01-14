Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were recently seen reveling in each other's company at a celebratory event, sparking rumors of a budding romance. According to Page Six, the speculations are now confirmed—the duo is officially dating and apparently smitten with each other. The relationship gained momentum after the couple was spotted sharing a kiss at an LA afterparty following the premiere of Turner's show, Masters of The Air, on Wednesday night, further fueling the intrigue surrounding their newfound connection. Dua Lipa Sparks DATING Rumours With Callum Turner After They Were Spotted Getting Cosy While Dancing at an Afterparty in LA.

Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner are officially dating, Page Six reports. pic.twitter.com/KBjECMKHld — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 13, 2024

