Beijing, March 15: ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has suspended the global launch of its latest generative AI video model, Seedance 2.0, following significant copyright disputes with major Hollywood studios. The delay comes as the Chinese technology firm faces intense scrutiny over the data used to train its artificial intelligence system, specifically concerning the unauthorised inclusion of intellectual property from major film franchises.

The suspension marks a strategic setback for ByteDance, which had intended to roll out the tool to international markets in mid-March. The model, officially unveiled in February, was designed to assist professionals in the film, advertising, and e-commerce industries by generating cinematic content from simple text, image, and audio prompts. Seedance 2.0: RGV Declares ByteDance AI Video Tool ‘Murderer’ of Film Industry Leading to ‘Liberation’ and ‘Ultimate Democratisation’ (See Post)

Seedance 2.0 Copyright Infringement and Legal Challenges

The core of the dispute involves accusations that ByteDance utilised a library of copyrighted material to power Seedance 2.0. Disney reportedly issued a cease-and-desist letter to the company last month, alleging that the model was trained on protected characters from iconic franchises, including Marvel and Star Wars. These assets were allegedly categorised by the system as public-domain clip art.

Concerns intensified after viral videos generated by the model surfaced in China, featuring lifelike depictions of prominent Hollywood actors in various scenarios. While ByteDance previously announced initiatives to prevent the unauthorised use of intellectual property, the threat of potential litigation from major US studios has necessitated a more cautious approach to the tool's deployment.

Seedance 2.0 Release Date for Future

In response to the legal pressure, ByteDance’s legal and engineering teams are currently reviewing the model to identify and mitigate further risks of intellectual property violations. The company is in the process of implementing stricter safeguards to ensure the system cannot generate content that mimics protected characters or copyrighted creative works without permission. Seedance 2.0 Release Date: Official Website, Delay Reasons and How To Get Access.

Seedance 2.0 had gained notable attention for its ability to produce sophisticated cinematic storylines, with some observers comparing its capabilities to other advanced models in the AI sector. As ByteDance works to resolve these legal issues, the international release remains on hold. The company has not provided a updated timeline for when the model might become available to global users.

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