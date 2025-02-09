Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran recently ran into trouble with the Bengaluru police after they stopped his impromptu street performance midway. The police claimed they had to intervene as they had not received prior permission for the performance. Now, Ed Sheeran has shared his reaction to the incident, stating that the necessary permissions for the performance were in place. Taking to the Stories section of his Instagram, he wrote, "We had permission to busk, btw, hence us playing in that exact spot-it was planned out before. It wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though. See ya at the show tonight x." Ed Sheeran’s Street Performance Halted by Bengaluru Police: Cops Stop British Singer’s Live Performance on Church Street Over Missing Permissions (Watch Videos).

Ed Sheeran arrived opposite the MG Road Metro station on Church Street, where two microphones and a guitar had been set up for the performance. According to a video circulating on social media, as the singer started performing an unplugged version of his popular track Shape of You, a police officer arrived and disconnected the speakers, stopping his performance. If reports are to be believed, the police had also received a complaint of public nuisance against the singer. Ed Sheeran Stuns Fans by Playing Sitar for the First Time, Strums ‘Shape of You’ in New Video – WATCH.

Ed Sheeran's Statement After Police Halt Bengaluru Street Performance

Netizens React to Ed Sheeran Being Stopped by Bengaluru Police

The video gained significant traction online. One Reddit user commented, "Hahaha. One of those ‘Only in India’ moments." Another shared, "It’s just very embarrassing." While some criticized the police for stopping the singer, others argued that they were simply doing their job.

#BREAKING: Ed Sheeran gets unplugged by Bengaluru cops as he was performing on Church Street on Sunday morning. The cops, unaware of who he was, said prior permission was not taken to perform. pic.twitter.com/k7gpdGj9tu — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 9, 2025

Ed Sheeran will be performing a concert today, February 9, 2025, at Bengaluru's NICE Grounds. This marks the first time the singer has performed in Bengaluru. After completing the Bengaluru leg of his tour, Sheeran will perform at Shillong's JN Stadium on February 12. His final stop will be on February 15 at Leisure Valley Grounds, Gurugram.