Ed Sheeran, who is currently in India as part of his +-=÷x 2025 Tour, surprised and impressed fans by trying his hand at the sitar for the first time. In a video shared on social media, the British singer-songwriter was seen strumming his hit song “Shape of You” on the plucked stringed instrument, which is used in Hindustani classical music. As he experimented with the strings, Sheeran smiled and seemed deeply engrossed in the experience. His attempt at playing the sitar has left all his fans and music enthusiasts impressed. Sheeran recently performed in Chennai, where he was joined by AR Rahman and the duo lit up the event by performing “Shape of You” x “Urvasi” mashup, and left the crowd speechless. ‘What A Show’: AR Rahman Surprises Fans With ‘Shape of You’ x ‘Urvasi’ Mashup at Ed Sheeran’s Chennai Concert.

Ed Sheeran Playing Sitar

Ed’s first time playing the Sitar 🧡🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gmDpA7Mxia — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)