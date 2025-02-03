Australian model Bianca Censori has garnered significant attention ever since her marriage to Kanye West, now known as Ye, shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Having said that, currently the couple is making headlines, thanks to the 2025 Grammy Awards, where they were escorted out due to Censori’s bold outfit. Bianca initially walked the red carpet in a black fur coat, which she later removed to reveal a transparent garment, creating the appearance of nudity. The outfit, devoid of any jewellery or accessories, quickly went viral on social media. Amid the buzz, let's take a closer look at who Bianca Censori is. GRAMMYs 2025: Bianca Censori’s Bold See-Through Ensemble Exposes Her Nude Look, Strikes a Pose With Husband Kanye West (Watch Video).

Who is Bianca Censori?

Bianca Censori, originally from Melbourne, Australia, has made a name for herself with her impressive architectural background. Reportedly, she pursued her studies at the University of Melbourne, where she earned a degree in architecture. Before gaining widespread attention for her association with Kanye West, Censori had a successful career in architecture, working with various firms. Her standout role came when she joined Yeezy, Kanye’s fashion and design company. At Yeezy, Censori played a key role in various design projects, designing fashion pieces and collaborating on interior design concepts. Bianca Censori’s Nude Look at Grammys 2025 Red Carpet: 6 Times Kanye West’s Wife Sent Shockwaves With Her Bold and Daring Fashion Sense (See Videos & Pics).

Bianca Censori Goes Naked at Grammys 2025 Red Carpet

Kanye & wife Bianca at The Grammys pic.twitter.com/pQBvyGUd2e — The JRE Companion (@TheJRECompanion) February 3, 2025

Kanye West & Biance Censori's Marriage

Bianca Censori rose to public attention after her relationship with Kanye West became known. The couple is believed to have secretly married in 2024, though there has been no official confirmation of their wedding. Despite not having a public ceremony, their relationship has garnered significant media attention, particularly following West's highly public divorce from Kim Kardashian. Although both Censori and Ye have referred to themselves as husband and wife, no official marriage license has been presented to confirm their legal status.

For the initiative, Kanye West was nominated for this year's Grammys for "Carnival" under the Best Rap Song category.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).