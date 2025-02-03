American rapper and singer Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, is known for her bold and unconventional fashion choices, often turning heads and making jaws drop. She often steps out in risqué and daring outfits, whether at events or for casual outings. While her style can at times be extremely revealing or over-the-top, she never fails to grab attention. Her outfits often spark debates and discussions as they leave very little—sometimes nothing—to the imagination. Her latest appearance at the Grammys 2025 was no different. Let’s take a look at six times the fashionista made headlines with her bold and unconventional fashion choices. GRAMMYs 2025: Bianca Censori’s Bold See-Through Ensemble Exposes Her Nude Look, Strikes a Pose With Husband Kanye West (Watch Video).

At the Grammys 2025, Bianca made an appearance with Kanye West. She wore a stylish black jacket but later took it off to reveal a completely sheer, see-through dress, making jaws drop. In another look, she pairs a black lace bra with beige, see-through lace leggings. That’s not all! Bianca is seen in several see-through outfits, including a completely transparent one, black sheer ensembles, and a sheer pink figure-hugging, strapless dress for an outing. But wait, there’s more. The list does not end here! Bianca made another appearance in a sheer bodysuit, once again, leaving little to the imagination. In yet another look, she wore suspenders that are holding up her shorts. Her accessories, makeup, and hair are always on point, perfectly complementing her outfits. Check out Bianca’s looks below. Bianca Censori Outfits: Kanye West Wife's Naked, No-Underwear, See-Through, and Barely-There Tape Dresses Worn in Public Make Little to No Sense!

Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025

Kanye West has his wife Bianca Censori looking almost completely nude at the Grammy’s 👀 pic.twitter.com/1bGhFTgEFo — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) February 2, 2025

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025

The Grammy’s Red Carpet is NOW and I’ll be reporting live. Bianca Censori, Kanye’s wife has worn an outfit from the latest Emporor’s New Clothes collection made from, well, nuthin’. TOESSSSSS!!!! pic.twitter.com/dDXgS2D88E — Ian Miller (@BLACKCBR900RR) February 3, 2025

Bianca Turns Heads in Lacy Ensemble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Censori (@bbiancacensori)

Sheer Queen?

me da muchísima pena lo que el desgraciado de Kanye está haciendo con Bianca Censori pic.twitter.com/E85WiXoEuG — Lolita🌹 (@LolitaDixxon) March 2, 2024

Bianca in Sheer Pink Strapless Dress

Kanye West and Bianca last Night in L.A pic.twitter.com/ou35wxgzO2 — ✞ (@Deyvxxd_) April 8, 2024

Rocking a Bodysuit

Ye and Bianca in Paris pic.twitter.com/DwR7gePhVE — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) June 20, 2024

Bianca’s Bold and Daring Look

Bianca Censori in Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/qhwuibNXQI — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) June 24, 2024

While her fashion choices often push limits and spark conversations, Bianca owns each style with confidence. Every outfit reflects her desire to create a showstopping fashion moment. With that being said, all eyes are on her, eager to see when she will make her next appearance.

