Will Arnett celebrates his 52nd birthday on May 4. He is best known for essaying the role of Gob Bluth in Arrested Development and the lead role in Netflix's BoJack Horseman. However, he was recently seen in six-part murder-mystery comedy series Murderville. He is a multi-talented man who slays every single part whenever and wherever he appears. He has a unique way of handling everything in a cool and calm way. He is the recipient of honors like Annie Award, Critics' Choice Super Awards for his notable works. Will Arnett Birthday: 10 Best Quotes From BoJack Horseman That Range From Funny To Sad To Pure Evil.

Arnett has appeared in movies like The Waiting Game, Let's Go to Prison, On Broadway, The Brothers Solomon, When in Rome and Show Dogs, etc. His talent with his smooth, deep and attractive voice has also earned him many productive roles within animation sphere, which includes Ice Age: The Meltdown, Ratatouille, Monster vs Aliens, Despicable Me, The Nut Job, The Logo Movie 2: The Second Part, Rumble and Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, etc. Next Goal Wins: Armie Hammer Gets Replaced by Will Arnett for Taika Waititi’s Soccer Comedy Drama.

On the occasion of Will Arnett's 52nd birthday, we take a look at his quotes and sayings about his life choices:

It Was Best For The Show!

Will Arnett Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Things He Always Try To Hold Onto!

Will Arnett Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

That Deadly Combination!

Will Arnett Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Unadulterated Success!

Will Arnett Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Just Choices Of Being Grateful!

Will Arnett Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

That's What Life Is All About!

Will Arnett Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

His Definition For Family!

Will Arnett Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

True That!

Will Arnett Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

No Point!

Will Arnett Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Who's The Boss!

Will Arnett Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Will Arnett that you should definitely check on his special day. We wish this truly talented actor, producer and comedian many many happy returns of the day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2022 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).