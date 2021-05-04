Will Arnett celebrates his 51st birthday today. Arnett is well-known for his voice roles in Hollywood. He has been the voice of the title character in the Netflix's animated series, BoJack Horseman (2014-2020). He was honored with Annie Award at the 46th Annie Awards for his role in BoJack Horseman. The 6-season series wrapped up with total of 76-episodes in 2020. BoJack Horseman was no less than a success, as the story was gripping and the twists and turns made everyone anxious. The animated tragic-comedy series made a way into the heart of a large audience. Beside this, Arnett was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor, for his work in a comedy series Arrested Development. 'Blessed the Harts' Season 2: Emily Spivey's Hit Animated Series Renewed by Fox.

Arnett has also appeared in films like Hot Rod and Blades of Glory (2007), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadow (2016). His talent with his smooth, deep and gravelly voice has fetched him many productive roles within animation world, which includes Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006), Ratatouille (2007), Monster vs Aliens (2009), Despicable Me (2010), The Nut Job (2014). Arnett's baritone voice has also bagged him with voice-over work in several television promos, advertisements and film trailers. Year Ender 2020: Schitt’s Creek, BoJack Horseman, Money Heist – International Shows That Ruled the Waves in India.

On the occasion of Will Arnett's 51st birthday, we take a look at his quotes and sayings from the Netflix's animated series BoJack Horseman:

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Will Arnett from BoJack Horseman. We wish this immensely talented actor, producer and comedian Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

