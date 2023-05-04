Will Arnett turns 53 today on May 4. The actor is best known for his voice roles in Hollywood. He has been the voice of the titular character in the cult hit animated series, BoJack Horseman and essaying the role of Gob Bluth in Arrested Development. Arnett is one of those actors who slays every single part whenever and wherever he appears. How can we forget about his voice from BoJack Horseman. No doubt has a unique way of handling everything in a cool and calm way and we simply appreciate that. Will Arnett Birthday: 10 Best Quotes From BoJack Horseman That Range From Funny To Sad To Pure Evil.

His talent with his smooth, deep and attractive voice has also earned him many iconic roles within animation sphere. be it Ice Age: The Meltdown, Ratatouille, Monster vs Aliens, Despicable Me, The Nut Job, The Logo Movie 2: The Second Part, Rumble and Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, etc. Today, to mark Will Arnett's 53rd birthday, we took the liberty and jot down few movies as well as animated movies which will make you smile undoubtedly.

When In Rome

If you have watched this one, we suggest you do. This movie won't disappoint you. Released in the year 2010. When In Rome is a Romantic-comedy and if you love romance (frankly who doesn't) check this one.

Let's Go to Prison

Released in the year 2006, the storyline of the movie is pretty good. A petty thief decides to get revenge against the judge who sentenced him to prison several times by joining his son in jail and making his life a living nightmare. Will Arnett Birthday Special: 10 Wonderful Quotes by the Murderville Star That Give a Wider View About His Life Choices!

The Brothers Solomon

This one is hilarious. If you're in mood for some laugh-a-thon then this one is for you. Speaking about the story, brothers Dean and John want nothing but to please their father. After deciding to give him a grandchild, the boys 'unintentionally' invite trouble while finding a surrogate mother.

Ratatouille

It would be a crime if you nod your head and say No to this film. Let us remind you this is not just an animated movie this is a masterpiece waiting to be revealed again and again and again.

The Logo Movie 2: The Second Part

If you need something which will make you smile, we suggest check this one out. Released in 2019, this movie will be perfect for anytime. If you have not watched it go ahead give it a try. We are sure you won't be disappointed. Ps: Never judge a book by it's cover.

So, these were some of our favourite movies of Will Arnett that you should definitely check on his special day. We wish this truly talented actor, producer and comedian many many happy returns of the day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2023 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).