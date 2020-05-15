Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Strikes a Stunning Power Pose in Her Superhero Avatar on New Magazine Cover (View Pic)

Wonder Woman (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Wonder Woman 1984 has easily been one of the most awaited films of the year. With the pandemic causing delays for all our favourite films, fans are massively disappointed about this DC film in particular. Currently slated for an August release, director Patty Jenkins had earlier tweeted saying, "We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theatre owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theatre near you, and pray for better times for all by then." While it seems the US theatres may be up for opening from July 1, it looks like WW 1984 will be the big August release. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Shines on the Cover of Empire Magazine in Retro-Neon Glory (View Pics).

With everyone quarantining at home amid the pandemic, there hasn't been much promotional activity around the film being done though recently, we got an amazing glimpse of Wonder Woman, on the cover of SFX magazine. Gal Gadot who essays the title role looks every bit of powerful on it and we are in love with this cover where she's showing off her gauntlets. It looks like this cover shows her in her older armour as opposed to the golden one. Patty Jenkins Wants to Make a Third ‘Wonder Woman’ Movie and We Can’t-Wait for the Official Announcement!

Check Out the New Cover on Twitter Here:

Here’s an exclusive look at #WonderWoman1984 on the cover of this month’s issue of @SFXmagazine, available to buy from May 20 pic.twitter.com/hwqaWoptjR — Wonder Woman UK (@wonderwomanuk) May 14, 2020

The Wonder Woman 1984 trailer was released before the restrictions over COVID-19 concerns were established and it received an amazing response. Another big superhero film lined up for this year is also Marvel Studios' Black Widow, which was earlier slated for a May 1 release but now has been pushed to November 6.