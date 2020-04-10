Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Shines on the Cover of Empire Magazine in Retro-Neon Glory (View Pics)

Wonder Woman 1984 on Empire Magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The release of the upcoming superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 has been rescheduled to August 14, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But that does not mean that the promotional spree of the film has hit a pause button. Director Patty Jenkins already has the third film on her mind. Just the other day, Gal Gadot - who was probably born to play Wonder Woman on screen - featured in the latest episode of 73 Questions. Today, Empire magazine launched their latest issue's cover that features Wonder Woman.

The makers are continuing with the retro-neon vibe of the '80s for the covers as well. There are two pictures which have been released, the background of both is brightly lit with neon colours.

In one of the pictures, Gal Gadot is wearing the traditional armour associated with Wonder Woman - the blue skirt and red top. In another pic, we get yet another look at the full-body golden armour that will make its debut in the upcoming film. Gal has also featured on the latest issue of Vogue, if you are keeping the count.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

The Covers Have Been Designed by Christopher Lee Lyons:

The first trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 has been received very well. The movie will feature Chris Pine returning to play the role of Diana Prince's love interest Trevor. Interestingly, the character was supposed to be dead after the end of the first film. Kristen Wiig also joins the film as Cheetah. The movie is directed by Patty Jenkins, who was at the helm of the prequel as well. With this film, Patty became the highest-paid female film director, as per the reports.