Justin Bieber had an intense face-off with the paparazzi after they followed and filmed him while he was out grabbing coffee with his pals. In a video obtained by TMZ, the "Cold Water" singer, who was at the Palm Springs in California just days before Coachella kicked off, covered his face after he spotted photographers with cameras and phones recording him. In the video, which has now gone viral, Justin Bieber could be seen slamming the paps for prioritising money over human decency. ‘Stop the Videos, Start the Healing!’: Justin Bieber Leaves Fans Concerned As He Teases New Music in Disturbing IG Live – WATCH.

Justin Bieber Snaps at Paparazzi for Being Money-Hungry

Justin Bieber was on his way to a coffee shop with his friends when he saw four photographers standing near the cafe's entrance, filming him. One of the photographers greeted Biber, "Good morning," which triggered him really badly. He snapped back, "No! Not good morning. You already know. Why are you here?" Visibly irritated with the photographers evading his privacy, the singer raised both hands in the air and made the "pay me" gesture before causing the paps to care only about money.

Justin Bieber’s Latest IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

"You only care about money. Money, money, money, money," JB said. Asking the photographers to vacate the area, Justin Bieber said, "Get outta here bro. That's all you want. You don't care about people. Only money. You don't care about human beings." Justin Bieber's heated clash with paps comes just weeks after the 31-year-old singer opened up about his mental health. He shared several posts on Instagram and admitted to his struggles with anger issues and self-criticism. Justin Bieber Says He Felt Like He’s ‘Drowning’ in Emotional New Post Sparking Concern (See Pic).

Justin Bieber’s Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

While several reports claimed that Justin is going through a tough time, it is also being speculated that he has been under the influence of drugs. His recent public behaviour and latest social media posts have just added fuel to these rumours.

