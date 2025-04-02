Justin Bieber has once again left his fans concerned about his health as speculations about his alleged drug use continue to spread online. The "Baby" hitmaker has been regularly making his fans uneasy with his recent social media posts, sparking serious concern regarding his health and mental well-being. All this at a time when he is embroiled in a rumoured divorce drama with his wife Hailey Bieber. The recent video shared by Justin left fans deeply concerned due to his fragile appearance and bizarre behaviour. Justin Bieber Grooves To Don Toliver Song As He Shares Video of Him Smoking, Singer Raises Concern With His Bizarre Behaviour.

Justin Bieber Leaves Fans Concerned With Latest Social Media Post

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram stories to tease new music with his fans and followers. In the video, he could be seen passionately singing the song, holding his camera close and making gestures with his hand. However, later in the livestream, the "Where Are You Now" singer started behaving strangely. He also wrapped himself in an orage blanket and swayed his head vibing to the song's beat. However, fans found all of this behaviour strange and expressed their concern about the singer's well-being.

A Clip From Justin Bieber’s Latest Insta Live

A clip from Justin's recent Insta live was shared by Radar Online on their IG handle. Expressing their concern for the singer, fans commented under the post and shared their thoughts. One user wrote, "Praying for that poor guy. So much going on at a young age, He needs to learn balance and process", while another user commented, "Stop the videos, start the healing! Please Justin! We love you, but its getting old." A fan wrote, "He's screaming for help!". Justin Bieber Says He Felt Like He’s ‘Drowning’ in Emotional New Post Sparking Concern (See Pic).

Justin Bieber’s Latest IG Live Leaves Fans Worried

Instagram Comments

Recently, Hailey Bieber unfollowed her husband on Instagram, sparking divorce rumours. However, the model and socialite refuted the claims, calling the incident a technical glitch.

