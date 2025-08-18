Justin Bieber gave fans a rare glimpse into his friendship with Kendall Jenner, leaving social media buzzing. The Peaches singer, 31, posted a candid Instagram picture of himself sitting at a dive bar in Los Angeles with the 29-year-old model, who also happens to be his wife Hailey’s best friend. Fact Check: Is Justin Bieber’s Viral Bald Photo in Yellow Hoodie Real or Edited? Here's Truth Behind Pic That's Shocking His Fans.

Justin Bieber Shares Picture With Kendall Jenner – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Justin Bieber’s Pic With Kendall Jenner Sparks Buzz

In the photo, Bieber was seen holding a beer glass while listening intently as Kendall animatedly spoke to him. Dressed in white jeans and a black crop top, the model looked lively as she leaned in to chat. The two have shared a close bond for over a decade, with rumors of them briefly dating years before Bieber tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin in 2018. But what really caught attention was Hailey’s playful reaction to the post. Justin Bieber Admits He Is Broken, Talks About Having Anger Issues in New Statement on Social Media (See Post)

Hailey Bieber’s Witty Comment on Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner Photo

Hailey Bieber’s Drops Playful Comment

The 28-year-old model left a light-hearted comment under Justin’s post that instantly went viral, racking up over 65,000 likes. “It’s always Kendall telling a story with her hands,” she joked, poking fun at her friend. Kendall responded in kind, proving their camaraderie is as strong as ever. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Share Adorable Kiss Amid Divorce Rumours, Singer on Cloud Nine After Release of New Album ‘Swag’ (See Pics)

Justin Bieber Shares Cosy Moments With Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey, who married in September 2018, continue to share glimpses of their life together despite constant speculation about their relationship. Their recent appearances come shortly after Justin surprised fans with the release of his seventh studio album, SWAG. The album touches on Bieber’s personal struggles, his devotion to Hailey, and their journey as new parents to almost one-year-old Jack Blues Bieber. Some lyrics also hint at challenging phases in their marriage, which had fueled rumors in recent months.

