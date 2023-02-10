Your Place or Mine Movie Review: Right before the release of Your Place or Mine, the film was in headlines for all the wrong reasons. With awkward photos of Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon coming out of the press tour for the film, one would have thought this is just a marketing tactic to give the film some boost. Who would have actually though that it would be red-herring for what the film would be. Your Place or Mine: Mila Kunis Takes Dig at Ashton Kutcher for Awkward Photos With Reese Witherspoon on Red Carpet Premiere (View Pics and Video).

Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) had shared a one-night-stand 20 years ago, but they now remain really close friends even though they live in different states. When Debbie has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go to New York and achieve her dream, Peter volunteers to look after her kid while she is away. What follows is a life changing week that bring these best friends closer than ever.

A Still From Your Place or Mine (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna who is best known for writing films like The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses, the expectations for Your Place or Mine were pretty high. So, it was a huge surprise to see when the movie completely faltered in delivering a romantic watch that didn’t feel authentic at all.

Kutcher and Witherspoon lack any and all chemistry. Debbie is a single mother with her own personal goals and Peter is an emotionally unavailable writer – these two characters couldn’t be more different than each other. Sharing about two or three scenes in person in the movie, they mostly and constantly talk to each other through video calls, and that unfortunately makes their entire setup for romance fall flat because it never has a tangible feel to it. For a film that's all about maintaining a connection, these two don’t have any connection at all.

Watch the Trailer for Your Place or Mine:

Individually I would say the arcs work well, but when looking at it from a viewpoint of a romcom, it feels like we are watching two separate films here. One focuses on Debbie being in NYC trying to accomplish her goals, while the other is about Peter taking care of her son in LA. There is no uniformity here, and it ultimately makes Your Place or Mine seem very uneven in a way.

The side characters do try to work up the charm though. Tig Notaro stars as Alicia, one of Debbie’s close friends in LA, and she is a riot. Same goes for Steve Zahn, playing the role of Zen, and Zoe Chao as Minka. However, some of the film’s shining moments come through Wesley Kimmel, who plays the role of Jack, Debbie’s son, and it’s his chemistry with Kutcher’s Peter that makes the film seem a bit worthwhile. Somebody I Used to Know Movie Revie: Alison Brie, Dave Franco's Subversive Take on a Love-Triangle is a Delightful Watch (LatestLY Exclusive).

A Still From Your Place or Mine (Photo Credits: Netflix)

The pacing for Your Place or Mine also takes a hit. It takes a while to get to its point, and the film never really is able to hold your attention. It also tries to create for a “hip” look with its visuals featuring cue cards that point out everything, but it just comes off as cringey with a pop song playing in the background. All leads up to an ending that feels extremely predictable and something I saw coming from the beginning.

Yay!

Side Characters

Nay!

Main Leads Lack Chemistry

Predictable Ending

Final Thoughts

Your Place or Mine? I would choose neither. A complete lack of chemistry between its leads and an ending that I saw coming from miles away, this was a disappointment from Aline Brosh McKenna. While the side characters occasionally provide for some bursts of excitement, this is perhaps a watch that you would like to avoid for your Valentine's. Your Place or Mine is streaming on Netflix right now.

Rating: 1.5

