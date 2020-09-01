Zendaya, the 24-year-old actress and singer, is one of the most successful celebrities today. She started her career as a child model for some of the popular brands and background dancer as well. This young diva, who has inspired many young girls across the globe, shot to fame for her role as Rocky Blue for the sitcom Shake It Up that was aired on the Disney Channel. Some of her popular singles include “Swag It Out” and “Watch Me” among many others. Dune: New Pictures Show Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya's Captivating Looks From Denis Villeneuve's Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller.

From such a young age, Zendaya, daughter of Claire Marie (Stoermer) and Kazembe Ajamu has inspired many through her wonderful works. As this talented, gorgeous diva turns a year older today, we also got to take a look at some of her quotes that will surely leave one inspired. These quotes are on life and successes that must be your mantra as well. Let’s take a look at those seven amazing sayings by Zendaya!

“My Generation Has The Opportunity To Change The World”

“You Can’t Grow And Gain Confidence From Wearing The Same Thing Every Day”

“I Think Women Are Very Powerful And I Think We’re More Powerful Together Than Separated”

“I Don’t Mind If People Look At Me Like I’m Crazy. I’m Just Being Me”

“There Are So Many Great Things In Life; Why Dwell On Negativity?”

“Determination. No Matter What Field You’re In, Determination Will Surely Get You To The Top”

“I’m One Of Those People Who Doesn’t Follow Trends. I Set Them”

Besides being an amazing actress and singer, Zendaya is also involved in numerous humanitarian works. She has celebrated her birthdays in the past by helping the underprivileged children or the needy. On her 18th birthday, she fed at least 150 hungry children in Haiti, Tanzania and the Philippines through feedONE. She celebrated her 20th birthday by extending support to Convoy’s Women’s Empowerment Initiative. Here’s wishing the stunning Zendaya a very happy birthday!

