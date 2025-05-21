The buzz around Sadie Sink starring in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been doing the rounds for a while now. However, the role being played by the Stranger Things actress was under wraps. Now, the latest fan theories, based on a source quoted in an interview, almost confirm that Sadie Sink will be seen in the role of a lifetime in the new Spider-Man instalment. No, not as the villain. If the rumours are right, Sadie Sink will be seen as none other than the daughter of Spider-Man aka Peter Parker and MJ (Mary Jane Watson)! The superhero and his partner have a daughter named Mayday Parker, to be played by Sadie Sink. But hey, there’s a catch. Read on to know about it!

Sadie Sink To Play Spider-Man Tobey Maguire’s Daughter in ‘Brand New Day’?

Sadie Sink will most likely be seen as Spider-Man’s daughter in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Fan art of the actress from the sets of the film has gone viral, where she can be seen as a Spider-Girl or Spider-Woman. However, the catch is that Sadie will not be seen as current Spider-Man Tom Holland’s daughter. The news is that Mayday Parker will somehow be linked with actor Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man as his daughter! Which means Tobey may be making an appearance in Brand New Day to show his alternate universe with Mayday. Fans may recall that there was a surprise in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, with special appearances by two other Spider-Man actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)—Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. So, are we going to see Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? And Kirsten Dunst, who portrayed Mary Jane opposite Maguire?

Fan Art of Sadie Sink As Spider-Woman/Spider-Girl - See Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOHD HARIS (@welove__marvel)

Who Revealed Sadie Sink’s Role in ‘Spider-Man’?

It was reportedly John Rocha, film critic and content creator, who revealed details about Sadie Sink’s character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While speaking on The Hot Mic podcast, he said that Sadie Sink has been roped in to play Mayday Parker. He quoted a source while making the revelation. Rocha said, “My source heard Sadie Sink is playing Mayday Parker. So, connecting to the Tobey universe. She's his daughter." In an earlier podcast of The Geek Buddies, John Rocha had revealed—or rather left everyone guessing—by saying that Sadie Sink could be playing anything in Spider-Man. We hope his recent source-based gossip turns out to be true, and she ends up being the daughter of Peter Parker and MJ, and a little superhero herself! She will be the ‘female’ version of Spider-Man i.e., a Spider-Woman or Spider-Girl. ‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink Cast Opposite Tom Holland in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ – Reports.

Sadie Sink To Play Mayday Parker - See Reddit Post:

Who Is Sadie Sink?

Sadie Sink’s big break as an actress came in 2017 came as a teenager. She was recognised for her work in Stranger Things, the No.1 sci-fi series in recent times, streaming on Netflix. She essayed the character of Max Mayfield in Stranger Things. The actress, now a 23-year-old, has a fan-following of almost 25 million Instagram followers (24.7 million, to be precise). She enjoys great popularity amongst the young, and would be one of the best choices to play Spider-Man and Mary Jane’s daughter in terms of viewership possibility.

Sadie Sink Met Gala Debut in 2025

Sadie Sink made her Met Gala debut at the 2025 edition of the charity and fashion event. She was seen in a classic black satin dress with sheer lace detailing around her shoulders and neckline. Sadie Sink Birthday: Captivating Audiences with Her Evolving Style on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Sadie Sink at Met Gala 2025 - See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Sink (@sadiesink_)

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Release Date

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will most likely release in theatres worldwide on July 31, 2026. The release date has not been confirmed officially yet. In Brand New Day, MJ aka Mary Jane will be known as Michelle Jones-Watson, reprised by Zendaya from No Way Home.

