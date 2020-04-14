Dune: New Pictures Show Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya's Captivating Looks From Denis Villeneuve's Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller

Dune Stills (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It was just yesterday (April 13) when the first look of hottie Timothée Chalamet's from Dune was out online, all thanks to Vanity Fair. And now, seems like to keep the curiosity among the fans of the sci-film intact some more pictures from the flick are out and they look splendid. After releasing Paul Atreides' (Timothée ) all-black look from his native planet of Caladan, this time the photos show other characters from the thriller. Giving an in-depth glimpse into the costumes of the stars, indeed, the filmmaker, Denis Villeneuve has done a superb job. Dune: Timothée Chalamet's First Look As Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Film Looks Grim Enough.

In the latest set of photos revealed we can see Timothée ofcourse, Rebecca Fergusson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto of Atreides, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck. We also get a peek-a-boo of Zendaya. Also, as compared to Chalamet's first look, the second one sees him all decked up and ready for a battle. Is That Timothée Chalamet? Makeup Artist Charlotte Roberts’ Transformation Into American Actor Is Making Us Say WHAAAT? Watch Viral TikTok Video.

Check Out The Photos Below:

Some More:

Dune is a story about a fight between two houses namely Atreides and Harkonnens. The conflict arises amid the houses when the latter seize control of planet Arrakis, home of the former. This flick also marks the debut of Timothée Chalamet. FYI, Dune is set to currently make it to the silvercreen on December 18, 2020, with no information of delay due to the pandemic. Stay tuned!