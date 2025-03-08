A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor from the IIFA 2025 press conference has taken social media by storm. The former couple stole the spotlight as they shared a warm hug on stage, marking a rare reunion that has sent fans into a frenzy. Their moment in the Pink City, ahead of the grand IIFA Awards finale, has quickly become the talk of the town. From calling it the “moment of the year” to playfully dubbing it “Jab Kareena Met Shahid,” netizens are ecstatic over the unexpected reunion. The viral video of their brief yet friendly interaction has sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans, especially those who fondly remember their iconic pairing in Jab We Met as Geet and Aditya. While the two have long moved on in their personal lives, their onstage reunion at IIFA Awards press conference has certainly delighted Bollywood fans. Former Couple Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Rare Same-Frame Moment Captured at Dhirubhai Ambani School Annual Function Goes Viral (See Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Shahid Kapoor at IIFA Awards 2025

View this post on Instagram

‘Geet and Aditya’ Reunite

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Actor Shahid Kapoor & actress Kareena Kapoor Khan attends the IIFA Awards pic.twitter.com/DvTOwdh1aM — IANS (@ians_india) March 8, 2025

Fans Are Ecstatic to See This Reunion

Omg the nostalgic Geet and Aditya feels that Kareena and Shahid are giving in this video 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/8aRuO3cg4x — ✨️ (@daalchaawal_) March 8, 2025

‘Moment of the Year’

OMG 😱 Shahid And Kareena Reunion 💖 Moment Of The YEAR 💜 Geet And Aditya .... Time flies Quickly 👍 pic.twitter.com/mzBMuUUJK7 — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) March 8, 2025

‘Kareena and Shahid Are Now Cool’

No caption needed 🥹🥹🥹🥹 I love what am seeing 😭😭❤️❤️ Kareena and Shahid are now cool 🔥🔥🫂🫂 pic.twitter.com/Cr2pCVUNqz — BEING JOYCEE 😈😈 (@joana57992281) March 8, 2025

Fans Make a Wish

2005 to 2025, Kareena and Shahid still looking good together. ❤️ Please cast them again in a film. 🙌🏻 #KareenaKapooraKhan #ShahidKapoor #IIFA2025 pic.twitter.com/uBdeopSv6O — 💟 (@itskaytobeyou) March 8, 2025

