Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan showcased “self love” on the occasion of Women’s Day on Saturday. Kareena took to her Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures of herself looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a coordinated shirt and skirt with newspaper print. She completed her look with knee-length boots, sunglasses and a black Hermes bag. IIFA 2025: It’s ‘K vs K’! Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar Engage in Playful Roast While Prepping for Hosting Duties (Watch Video).

The actress was seen posing for the cameras as she hopped onto a chartered flight to attend the 25th edition of IIFA Awards held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. For the caption, Kareena wrote: “Self love Happy Women’s Day and hello IIFA.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Style

Last week, ahead of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut on the screen with Naadaniyan, Kareena shared her excitement. She took to social media to wish Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim on his 24th birthday. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Udta Punjab' actress shared a candid click of Ibrahim and wrote, “Happy birthday to the best boy. Can’t wait to see on the silver-screen @IbrahimAliKhan," along with red heart emojis. Shah Rukh Khan Touches Down in Jaipur Ahead of IIFA Awards 2025, Greets Fans With Waves and Kisses (See Pics and Video).

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh. He has an older sister, actress Sara Ali Khan. Ibrahim’s paternal grandmother is legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. Additionally, he has two half-brothers, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Speaking about his debut project Nadaaniyan, the romantic drama also stars Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film released on Netflix on March 7.

Talking about Kareena, she was last seen in Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the action drama is based on an original story ideated by Kshitij Patwardhan. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise.

