Shilpa Shetty glows. The beaming smile only accentuates her charisma multifold as she walks into the room with unmissable long strides. Dressed in a flowy, asymmetrical gown with floral motifs, the actor doesn't look a day beyond 30. At 47, Shilpa has been practicing yoga almost all her life and she swears by the immense benefits of yoga if done correctly and on a regular basis. Has she successfully reversed the biological clock one wonders.

"Yoga has been an integral part of my being. You don't have to wait for International Yoga Day to start your regime. The ancient practice works on your mind, body, and soul simultaneously which in turn helps you stay high on energy, and at the same time, it gives you a sense of true balance and equanimity. Pranayam (breathing techniques) further soothes your frenzied nerves and helps you sail through the day," insists Shilpa in her conversation with LatestLY. International Yoga Day 2022: From Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Riddhima Kapoor, Here’s How Bollywood Celebs Are Celebrating the Fitness Day!

So did Yoga help her in facing the camera after a long hiatus? "It's not that I was away from the cameras. But all those reality shows and ad commercials asked me to be myself. How could you possibly go wrong in being yourself? But I was back to acting after some time with Nikamma. And your state of mind helps you in facing the camera with a lot more ease and Yoga helps in that regard as well," elaborates Shilpa. ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty Shares Beautiful Moments With Mom Sunanda Shetty on Her Birthday (Watch Video)

"Plus this generation is so well prepared. The actors and the team I worked with were mind-blowing. In the first frame, the first schedule you can realize how confident and prepared these youngsters are. They look new to the set and surroundings, but internally they are absolutely ready and are hungry to taste success. So much so that I felt like a total Nikammi on my first day of the shoot," signs off sexy Shetty!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2022 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).