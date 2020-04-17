Joe Exotic's Husband Dillon Passage Says It Would Be Disgusting If He Cheated In Jail

Dillon Passage and Joe Exotic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Netflix's Tiger King fame Joe Exotic is grabbing constant headlines. He is currently in the jail. However, his third husband, Dillon Passage is quite emotional about their marriage and their bonding after the sentence. The 22-year-old junior to Tiger, has also stated that he is not sure if his husband has cheated on him in the jail and that he would find it very disgusting. Tiger King: Everyone, Including Kim Kardashian Is Shocked by This 'Crazy' Netflix Docu-Series (Read Tweets).

In his chat with the Fifi, Fev and Byron radio show in Australia he said that earlier he talked several times in a week. He added, "But recently he was moved to another facility so I've only been able to speak to him two times in the past three weeks.I have no idea, if he has [cheated] then that's disgusting but good for him. I have no idea if he has, but if he has, he hasn't told me about it. If I decide to move on and find somebody that he's going to support me."

Meanwhile, Joe is in talks to have a radio show from jail. "This radio station here in the U.S. wants him to have his own radio show from inside the prison," he said. "So we'll see what happens with that. It's kind of mind-blowing," Dillon had informed a website. Now it has to be seen how Joe and Dillon's relationship turns out to be amid this long prison sentence.