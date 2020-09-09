Tiger King’s Joe Exotic has reportedly sold out his underwear range in just hours, raking in $50,000. While he is in prison, his team created a collection of the clothing line. They teamed up with Odaingerous and is in the process of restocking due to high demand. The Tiger King star's Revenge collection with Odaingerous featuring his face across the crotch of leopard-print boxers went live on Labor Day. According to TMZ reports, the top-seller is the limited edition 'Casket Baskin' boxer brief, named for his rival, Carole Baskin. The underwear for men is priced at around $24, while the women's "cheeky brief underwear" is available for $21. Tiger King Fame Joe Exotic to Host Radio Show From Jail?

Joe is in prison for her murder-for-hire and is trying to get out of his 22-year jail sentence. He also appealed to President Donald Trump to pardon him from his incarceration. In a 257-page manifesto hand-delivered by his team to Washington DC, Joe wrote that he was assaulted and sexually abused in jail. He’s had also previously launched a series of lawsuits, including one against his former business partner Jeff Lowe for $15million and one against the US Federal Wildlife Service for a further $78.84million. Tiger King: Everyone, Including Kim Kardashian Is Shocked by This 'Crazy' Netflix Docu-Series (Read Tweets)

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Underwear Range Sold Out:

Tiger King star launches his own underwear line https://t.co/j1ws3TBiP4 pic.twitter.com/j6Z8mG8uOe — Tennis World USA (@TennisWorlden) September 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Carole is continuing to raise awareness for her Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary by going on Dancing With The Stars. She’ll be joining Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, Nelly, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, and Catfish’s Nev Schulman for the same. Meanwhile, Joe's boxers are going international with three billboards put up in Mexico as 'Tiger King' continues to gain popularity beyond President Trump's favourite "wall."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).