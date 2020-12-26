2020 was all about sitting back at home and being glued to the screens. Work from home became a vogue practice and lazing around on the couch became the most amount of activity we did all day. But with all the free time, we did get to consume good content on the internet as well. From amazing shows to films that left us awestruck, OTT platforms were our saviour in these tough times. We got to discuss Professor's next strategy in Money Heist to discussions about the Tiger King, it sure was an entertaining time. Year-Ender 2020: From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan – Celebrities With a ‘Baby on Board’.

But amongst the many shows that we saw some became very popular. Some shows were the point of discussion during calls with friends and some shows were so engaging that you felt like taking an off from work to just finish it. So we decided that as we bid adieu to 2020, we take a detour and talk about the shows that created waves in India. From Bojack Horseman's tragic story to Saul Goodman becoming our favourite lawyer of all time, check out the most popular show of 2020. Year Ender 2020: From Robert Downey Jr’s Dolittle to Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot, 7 Big-Ticket Hollywood Films That Disappointed Us the Most This Year.

The Queen's Gambit

The Queen's Gambit, created for Netflix by Scott Frank and Allan Scott is based on Walter Tevis’s 1983 novel and grabbed a lot of attention in 2020. Everyone was talking about the show that follows orphaned Beth Harmon’s incredible journey as she aims to become the world’s best chess player. The cast included Anya Taylor-Joy who received critical acclaim for her amazing performance.

Schitt's Creek: Season 6

Schitt’s Creek gained popularity gradually and its sixth and the last season became the talk of the town in no time. It was funny, emotional, thoughtful, realistic enough to bag an Emmy award. The show became the first-ever comedy series to sweep awards under four acting categories Dan Levy’s comedy series tapped into something emotional yet funny and the last season was everything that people were discussing. Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, and Noah Reid drove the show’s level of genius through the roof.

The Crown: Season 4

Olivia Colman as the Queen, Gillian Anderson's as Margaret Thatcher, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana made The Crown a show worth a watch! In the past we all have seen many documentaries, shows about the monarchy. They get stale and boring but The Crown managed to pick up quite popularly. People were hooked to see what happens next and they sure unwrapped Season 4 the royal way!

Sex Education Season 2

Sex Education was a huge success and the audience was eagerly waiting to know what will happen with Otis and Maeve next. So when season premiered on Netflix, people were hooked to it. The show remains one of the smartest and inclusive shows in the comedy genre and the star cast did absolute justice to the storyline. Season 2 was all about getting to know all other characters along with Otis and it sure was a fun ride. The show star Asa Butterfield as an insecure teenager and Gillian Anderson as his mother and Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood and Kedar Williams-Stirling were seen in supporting roles.

Dark Season 3

Social media was abuzz talking about this German show. Dark season 3 was very engaging and the plot of the show was so brilliant that one might hardly find it difficult to see the show in a language they are not familiar with. Jonas and Martha love story blended with the themes of time travel and apocalypse was a major hit! Louis Hofmann, Karoline Eichhorn, Lisa Vicari and others were highly appreciated for their acting.

Money Heist Season 5

We all remember crooning to Bella Ciao in 2020, all thanks to Money Heist. The show's fifth season became one of the most viral shows in 2020. The Spanish drama series had a gripping storyline that would keep you on the edge of your seats. The many cliffhangers after each and every episode made people go bonkers to know what happens next and the end was as overwhelming as the entire journey. Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño and others won many hearts with their performances.

Tiger King

We all cannot forget the day when Ranveer Singh dressed up as Joe Exotic. The show had that level of craze and the show won several hearts with the story. Tiger King is the tale of Joseph Maldonado-Passage (better known as Joe Exotic), Carole Baskin, and Doc Antle and their life as cat owners. The seven-episode docuseries took the audience into the strange world of big cat owners and by the end of it you have seen a murder, an alligator explosion, a three-way marriage and a lot of suspense. The show starred John Reinke, Kelci Saffery, John Finlay in key roles.

BoJack Horseman

BoJack Horseman was no less than an achievement. You never expect a show so dark to make way into the heart of a large audience. What started as an annoying animation quickly became a show that everyone was talking about. The story was gripping and the twists and suspense made everyone anxious. The show that talked about a famous actor and his life going downhill drew empathy and love from the audience in a considerable amount. Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie and others made the animation look so real that you even would feel sad for the characters and shed a tear with them.

Too Hot To Handle

There is not skying away from the fact that cringe content is always somehow entertained by the Indian audience (No we did not just said that!). Too Hot To Handle became instantly popular and the audience was literally discussing the evictions, the plot twits, the betrayals on the reality show amongst each other. The concept of the show was that the contestants were been tricked into having no sexual contact for four weeks. If they made it till the end, they would be paid $100,000.00 (a lot of money, yes!). We all were hooked to see who was able to make it till the end!

Better Call Saul

Spin-offs generally fail and same was expected for Better Call Saul. However, the show that was made to capitalise on the success of Breaking Bad had a different fate. Saul Goodman was a loved character on the original show and the prequel that showed his journey of how con artist Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) came to be the smooth-talking lawyer Saul Goodman was a huge hit! Simply put, Better Call Saul isn't just one of the greatest TV spin-off but also one of the best shows ever made, thanks to its cast including Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks.

We are sure that we covered your favourite shows in our list. Wrapping up 2020 with a list of good shows only makes us look forward to good content and more entertaining time in 2021. With this, Latestly would like to wish you all a Happy New Year!

