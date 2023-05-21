Mumbai, May 21: In a deeply unfortunate event, Jozef B, a 56-year-old zoo owner often referred to as "Europe's Joe Exotic," met a fatal fate on Tuesday while attempting to feed the lions at his small zoo in Oskerda, Slovakia. During feeding time, the lions attacked Jozef B, resulting in his death. Authorities investigating the incident found only fragments of his body remaining at the scene, adding to the shock and tragedy surrounding this incident.

According to a report published in The Sun, Jozef would often enter lion cages to feed big cats. However, when he did not return from one of his routine feeding sessions, his family became concerned and alerted the police. Responding to the distress call, Slovakian authorities found human remains within the park premises. Jozef had been operating with an expired permit for breeding wild animals, which had not been renewed since 2019 before his unfortunate demise, the report added. A local resident told the media outlet that Jozef was arrogant and recounted alleged animal abuse and poor living conditions for the animals. UK Dog Attack: Man Mauled to Death by Canine in Leigh, Woman Arrested 15 Dogs and ‘Criminal Cash’ Seized.

As per the reports, just a few years ago, in 2019, a 29-year-old woman sustained injuries while attempting to pet a tiger at the same zoo. At that time, Jozef had confidently stated, "We continue to operate, and no one is at risk here." These incidents raise serious questions about the safety protocols and animal welfare practices employed at the zoo under Jozef's management. UK Shocker: Woman Out on Walk With Dog Trampled to Death by Herd of Cows in Lancashire.

According to a woman who spoke to local media, she had been a regular visitor to the zoo and had witnessed Jozef personally approaching the lion cage to feed them. She recalled asking him if he ever felt afraid, to which he confidently responded that he had been feeding them since they were cubs. In response to this gruesome revelation, the police took decisive action by euthanising two lions.

