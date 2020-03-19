Kalla Sonha Nai Song: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's Fun and Crackling Chemistry Wins Our Hearts (Watch Video)

Kalla Sonha Nai Song (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Here’s the moment all #AsiManshi fans were waiting for! As the much-awaited music video featuring Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana has finally made its way to the web. Crooned by Neha Kakkar, this musical treat is titled as Kalla Sonha Nai. Right from the duo’s chemistry to even the Punjabi essence of the track, it’s a melody you will surely be hooked too. Not to miss, the couple's fashion game also looks quite on point in the song. From casuals to desi attire, kudos on the style part here. Kalla Sohna Nai: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Look Adorable As They Snuggle Up In This First Poster.

This melody is a first-ever collaboration of Asim and Himanshi and must say we are loving their fun and cosy love. Earlier, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's music video titled Baarish had also made its way online. But if we compare both, then #AsiManshi's track is more engrossing to watch. Adding to it, the music of the song by Rajat Nagpal is also soothing. All in all, a cool musical piece for the couple's fans. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Enjoy a Coffee Date in Chandigarh and Fans Can't Keep Calm Looking At Their Adorable Pictures!

Check Out The Song Featuring Himanshi and Asim Below:

The first poster of Kalla Sonha Nai was out on March 12 and right from that moment, fans could not keep calm. Before this one, BB 13 runner-up, Asim Riaz has also featured in a Holi themed music video with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez titled as Mere Angne Mein. With this, all we can say is that Riaz is slowly and steadily doing wonders in the showbiz and we are so proud of him. Stay tuned!