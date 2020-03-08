Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Enjoy a Coffee Date in Chandigarh and Fans Can't Keep Calm Looking At Their Adorable Pictures! 

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurrana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana sure came close during their stint in the house and soon became fans' favourite couple. The duo now have a dedicated fan base who are always up to see their adorable pictures together. Recently, Asim flew to Chandigarh to see Himanshi and the duo seemed to have spent some quality time together and also enjoyed a coffee date. The Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up took to Instagram to share these gorgeous pictures where they are seen posing together. While Asim is looking his handsome best in a white tee and camouflage pants, Himanshi looked stunning in a black and white chequered outfit. Bigg Boss 13 Influencer Reveals How He Made Asim Riaz A Trending Personality On Twitter (View Tweet).

As soon as Asim posted the amazing pictures, fans of the couple couldn't stop raving about it and showered immense love on his post with heartfelt comments and loads of heart emojis. Gushing over the beautiful pictures of the duo, a user wrote, "Wowwiiee.. U both." Fans have already termed them as the 'cutest couple' in the past two and hence are always more than excited to their lovey-dovey posts. Bigg Boss 13: Lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to Feature in a Music Video (View Pic).

Check Out Asim Riaz and Himashi's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram @iamhimanshikhurana#asimriaz#asimanshi 🙃🙃 A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on Mar 8, 2020 at 12:44am PST

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have also been grabbing the limelight for their upcoming collaboration, which is a music video for Neha Kakkar's upcoming song. The music video is all set to hit digital platforms on March 18 and we bet you can't wait to see it. Before that, Asim will be seen in a T-Series, Holi special number "Mere Angne Mein" featuring Jacqueline Fernandez which releases on March 9. It's going to be interesting to see Asim's chemistry with both these gorgeous ladies in the upcoming music videos!