Lee Hye Ri is the birthday girl today. There is something crazy warm about this girl. Being the youngest in the girl group Girls' Day, she is often referred to as Nation's sister. She manages to strike really amazing chemistry with all her co-stars. That's also because she manages to strike up amazing bonding with them off the camera as well. But what strikes us as amazing is how relatable her Instagram pictures are. Most of her pics look candid and her poses are so us. Hyeri To Return to the Big Screen After 3 Years With New Movie ‘Victory’

Today on her birthday we felt we should show you five pictures of Lee Hye Ri that define she is as maddening as us. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Shows Her Support for Girl’s Day’s Hyeri With a Coffee Truck (View Pics).

The flower angel

The candid we never wanted

When posing is pain

If being bored had a face

Lee Hye Ri's effervescent and endearing self makes her one of her favourite Korean drama actresses. Watching her shows is pure delight.

